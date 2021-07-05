Giannis Antetokounmpo injury update: Can he play in the 2021 NBA Finals? Here's what we know so far

Giannis Antetokounmpo went down with an injury in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Atlanta Hawks, which subsequently ruled him out of Games 5 and 6 of the series. The Milwaukee Bucks managed to progress to the NBA finals even in his absence as Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton received ample support from peripheral stars in the last two games.

But with the 2021 NBA finals looming large, Giannis Antetokounmpo's health could be a major concern for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Latest update on Giannis Antetokounmpo's injury and and his return

According to trusted NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the timetable for Giannis Antetokounmpo's return is unclear.

An MRI conducted on Antetokounmpo's knee revealed there was no structural damage, which should come as good news for Milwaukee Bucks fans. Giannis Antetokounmpo was ruled with a 'hyperextended knee' for Games 5&6 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Mike Budenholzer says Bucks will approach Giannis Antetokounmpo's availability for the NBA Finals as a "day to day" thing and that Giannis, Bud, GM Jon Horst & sports performance team will be involved in the decision. Says Giannis was "dying to be out there" in Games 5 & 6. — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) July 4, 2021

Antetokounmpo was injured during Game 4 of the matchup while defending an alley-oop pass meant for Clint Capela. He landed awkwardly, with his left knee taking maximum damage. The Milwaukee Bucks medical staff immediately sprung to action and Antetokounmpo was escorted off the court.

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer recently revealed that the team currently lists Giannis Antetokounmpo as 'day-to-day' currently. That echoed similar sentiments to that of Wojnarowski, whose date for the 'Greek Freak's' return is unclear.

A recent report indicated that if the Atlanta Hawks would've forced a Game 7 in the Eastern Conference finals, Giannis Antetokounmpo would've been called to action. If that is the case, then Antetokounmpo could be in line for Game 1 of the NBA finals, as he was able to get a considerable amount of rest in between.

There is no structural damage to Giannis Antetokounmpo's left knee after his awkward landing last night in Atlanta; ligaments are sound, sources tell @ZachLowe_NBA and me. Timetable to return is unclear. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2021

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been on a tear in the 2021 NBA playoffs, averaging 29.2 points, 13.0 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game on 54.6 percent shooting from the field. Mike Budenholzer and Milwaukee fans will be hoping he suits up for Game 1 against the Phoenix Suns. Giannis played a pivotal role in helping the Bucks prevail over the Brooklyn Nets in the second round.

The Phoenix Suns welcome the Milwaukee Bucks to the Phoenix Suns Arena on Tuesday night for Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

