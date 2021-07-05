3 Key individual matchups which could decide the 2021 NBA Finals

The stage for the 2021 NBA Finals is all set, as the Phoenix Suns will lock horns with the Milwaukee Bucks for a shot at the Larry O'Brien trophy. The Milwaukee Bucks are gunning for their first title since 1971, while the Phoenix Suns are looking to add the elusive title to their cabinet for the first time.

Championships are sometimes defined by fine margins, and we take a look at the three key matchups which could tilt the series in either team's favor.

2021 NBA Finals: 3 enticing matchups to watch out for

The Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns are both phenomenally talented sides, who are coached by two top coaches. The Bucks are reliant on two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo to wreak havoc on both ends of the floor, and the Greek Freak has been incredible throughout the postseason.

In Phoenix's case, it is a tandem between guards Chris Paul and Devin Booker that has caused opposition teams all sorts of problems in the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

With that said, let's check out the three most enticing individual matchups ahead of the 2021 NBA Finals.

#3 DeAndre Ayton (Phoenix Suns) vs Brook Lopez (Milwaukee Bucks)

2021 NBA Finals: Phoenix Suns DeAndre Ayton will matchup with Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez

In a league that has started to move away from a traditional center-based approach, Brook Lopez and DeAndre Ayton have dominated proceedings in the paint on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball.

Lopez recently turned back the clock, dropping 33 points, 7 rebounds and 4 blocks on a staggering 14-18 shooting in a pivotal Game 5 against the Atlanta Hawks. However, the former Brooklyn Nets star will have a more defense-oriented role when he comes up against Suns' DeAndre Ayton in the 2021 NBA Finals.

Most efficient individual playoff runs in NBA HISTORY (by TS%, min. 500 minutes played):



5) LeBron James, 2014 (66.8%)

4) Al Horford, 2017 (66.8%)

3) Kevin McHale, 1988 (67.0%)

2) Kevin Durant, 2017 (68.3%)

1) DEANDRE AYTON, 2021 (70.3%).



Just nuts for a 22-year-old. pic.twitter.com/ldGuoQdGIO — Sam Cooper (@scooperhoops) June 30, 2021

Ayton has averaged 16 points and close to 12 rebounds in 16 playoff games so far. What makes these numbers more impressive is the fact that he has done so on 70.8% shooting from the field. Ayton could be a tricky customer in the paint, and Brook Lopez will have to find a way to contain the Bahamian big.

