How to buy the Stüssy Spring 2022 collection? Price and more explored

Stüssy has returned this season with a collection of relaxed warfares for Spring 2022. The collection focuses upon timelessness with workwear styles, outerwear, knits, and more. According to the label's site the collection includes:

"A wardrobe that ebbs and flows like the tide. A well-rounded collection of directional staples, illustrative graphics, and new shapes transcend convention and push things forward," reads collection lookbook.

The lookbook for the collection was released in February 2022, followed by drops 1 and 2 in an intermittent timeline on Stüssy's the official website. The collection will now be released on HBX on March 20, 2022.

More about Stüssy's Spring 2022 collection

Stüssy Spring ‘22 Collection (Image via @stussy/Instagram)

The Spring 2022 collection is a mix of essential transitional items throughout the season with striking layered looks, emphasizing nylon bomber jackets, washed-out hoodies, shaggy pile cardigans, and work jackets.

The collection is led by oversized jackets with Stüssy's signature logo embossed upon the oversized pockets. The two work jackets in the collection come in bone and rose colorways with a contrasting corduroy collar for $150.

The collection also includes outerwear options such as vests for $125, cardigans for $160, sweaters for $170 to $150, and crewnecks for $150 in mohair knits and patterns.

One notable piece from the collection is a multi-colored vertical stripe patterned T-shirt with a shibori satin texture, which gives it a rich and chic look. The crewneck can be purchased for $150.

The trademark yellow dice pattern upon a short-sleeved button-up shirt is also a highlight from the collection. The button-up shirt can be bought for $145.

The season's favorite comes with a range of graphic T-shirts that include colorful and easygoing icons such as cartoon crowns, flowers, and strawberries with a hit of the label's signature logo and branding alongside in different styles. These T-shirts retail for $40 USD each.

The flaming label's logo can be seen upon the boxy T-shirt in a black colorway for $40, and the same print can be availed in a hoodie for $110.

Rounding off the collection, the line includes a floral printed hoodie for $135, simple bottoms, a yellow beach towel for $50, and headwears like beanie for $40 to give a classic brand aesthetic to the collection. The official sites give the description as:

"Distinctive versions of staple pieces that take the every day and recontextualize it with confidence—traditional, playful, and intelligent".

The collection aims to mix tough workwear jackets and pants with light and whimsical popcorn shirts. They create a mix of contemporary and classic styles with the help of stalwart pieces. The collection finds its center in between whisical and definitive, and can be availed on stussy.com or hbx.com.

Edited by Khushi Singh