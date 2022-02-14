Yeezy x GAP Round Jacket: Where to buy, price and more about the global re-release

Taking its collaboration ahead with GAP, Yeezy is all set for the global re-release of its Round jacket.

The latest launch is subsequent to the Yeezy x GAP hoodie release. Earlier last month, Ye, commonly known as Kanye West, released a music video for Heaven and Hell, which also served as the debut TV commercial for the much awaited collaboration, following which the hoodie was launched.

Before that, he also came out with the Slide Onyx and BOOST 700 sneakers as part of the major fashion partnership with Adidas.

All about the Yeezy x GAP Round jacket, where to buy, price and more

Priced at $200, the latest fashionable outerwear is being introduced in two colorways of black and blue. For those interested in buying or looking at these jackets, they can simply visit GAP's official web store, where they are available for pre-order. The pieces will arrive within 2 weeks after shipping.

Re-releasing in two colorways, the Round Jacket offers a wide size range to fit everyone, which starts from XXS and goes all the way up to XXXL. The limited edition jacket features a poplin design that is made from recycled nylon and finished cleanly with a matte rubberized PU coating.

The exquisite outerwear also possesses a unique collar-connected label. The front-cropped jacket looks like a billowy silhouette bereft of closure. In general, the design of the jacket is kept simple and elementary with the GAP collaboration's monogram tag attached on the inside.

Kanye recently appeared in a Super Bowl LVI Commercial for McDonald's, for which he sported the collaboration's charismatic round jacket.

Also Read Article Continues below

In other news, GAP came out with an array of non-fungible tokens (NFT) called as “GAP Threads” on the Tezos blockchain. The brand’s NFT price ranged from $8.30 USD to $415 USD.

Edited by Atul S