Carhartt X Stray Rats merch drops amid vaccination row: Where to buy and more 

Carhartt WIP is known for its elevated workwear pieces that add subtle tones of luxury to otherwise casual garments. The brand has gained massive popularity for its designs and comfort.

To continue its reputation for creating lines of sturdy staples, the brand has linked up with Stray Rats to update its classic workwear pieces for the Spring/Summer 2022 season.

Unfortunately, Carhartt is facing a wave of conservative backlash through the release. Are you wondering where and when to purchase the collection? We've got your back.

What does the collection include and can we still buy them?

Founded in Miami in 2010 by Julian Consuegra, Stray Rats is a clothing brand inspired by its own obsessions, spanning from punk and hardcore nostalgia to strands of underground American counter-culture.

Now based in New York City, the brand has become known for its idiosyncraticm graphic approach and has collaborated in recent seasons with the likes of Marc Jacobs and New Balance.

The nine-piece capsule collection sees Stray Rats’ punk and underground culture esthetic blend with WIP’s grit — featuring reworked versions of the OG Active Jacket, Western jacket and Smith pants. Specifically, the pieces include a canvas or denim construction with an aged wash effect and hand-drawn designs. Coming in tobacco brown or duck blue, the garments are finished off with brass detailing.

he collection is all set to hit stores near you, it drops Friday, January 28 on Stray Rat’s website, Carhartt WIP’s website and in the Carhartt WIP stores.

Why is Carhartt facing backlash?

After the brand's CEO announced that it will keep its vaccination mandate, despite a recent supreme court decision to block a federal mandate that would require businesses with over 100 employees to get vaccinated or take weekly COVID-19 tests. In an email sent to employees last Friday, Mark Valade said that COVID-19 vaccinations remain mandatory. He wrote,

“We put workplace safety at the very top of our priority list and the supreme court’s recent ruling doesn’t impact that core value.”

Since Valade’s email, conservative pundits and social media users have criticized the brand, prompting the #BoycottCarhartt hashtag to trend nationally on Twitter.

Jeremy Uno @JeremyUnoMusic If @Carhartt continues with its vaccine mandate they’ll sadly get no more of my money and I likely won’t have much of a reason to go to @TractorSupply anymore. Carhartt ought to learn who its customer base is. #CarharttBoycott If @Carhartt continues with its vaccine mandate they’ll sadly get no more of my money and I likely won’t have much of a reason to go to @TractorSupply anymore. Carhartt ought to learn who its customer base is. #CarharttBoycott

Ticker211 @TheOneTicker211 #Carhartt

Thank you Carhartt for doubling down on your stupid mandate decision and making it easy for me to never purchase from you again. #Carhartt Boycott @Carhartt Thank you Carhartt for doubling down on your stupid mandate decision and making it easy for me to never purchase from you again. #Carhartt #CarharttBoycott @Carhartt Thank you Carhartt for doubling down on your stupid mandate decision and making it easy for me to never purchase from you again.

50 Shades of Bitchy 🇺🇸 @50shadesofpissy My husband has worn @carhartt clothes since forever because they’re durable and well-made. Sadly, we won’t be buying any more of their products because they don’t value individual freedom. #CarharttBoycott My husband has worn @carhartt clothes since forever because they’re durable and well-made. Sadly, we won’t be buying any more of their products because they don’t value individual freedom. #CarharttBoycott

As the company faces massive backlash, they have extended the time by which employees in two locations must be vaccinated. Madisonville and RCV company associates must be vaccinated by February 15.

