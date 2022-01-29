Carhartt X Stray Rats merch drops amid vaccination row: Where to buy and more 

Carhartt WIP is known for its elevated workwear pieces that add subtle tones of luxury to otherwise casual garments. The brand has gained massive popularity for its designs and comfort.
To continue its reputation for creating lines of sturdy staples, the brand has linked up with Stray Rats to update its classic workwear pieces for the Spring/Summer 2022 season.
Unfortunately, Carhartt is facing a wave of conservative backlash through the release. Are you wondering where and when to purchase the collection? We've got your back.
What does the collection include and can we still buy them?
Founded in Miami in 2010 by Julian Consuegra, Stray Rats is a clothing brand inspired by its own obsessions, spanning from punk and hardcore nostalgia to strands of underground American counter-culture.
Now based in New York City, the brand has become known for its idiosyncraticm graphic approach and has collaborated in recent seasons with the likes of Marc Jacobs and New Balance.
The nine-piece capsule collection sees Stray Rats’ punk and underground culture esthetic blend with WIP’s grit — featuring reworked versions of the OG Active Jacket, Western jacket and Smith pants. Specifically, the pieces include a canvas or denim construction with an aged wash effect and hand-drawn designs. Coming in tobacco brown or duck blue, the garments are finished off with brass detailing.
he collection is all set to hit stores near you, it drops Friday, January 28 on Stray Rat’s website, Carhartt WIP’s website and in the Carhartt WIP stores.
Why is Carhartt facing backlash?
After the brand's CEO announced that it will keep its vaccination mandate, despite a recent supreme court decision to block a federal mandate that would require businesses with over 100 employees to get vaccinated or take weekly COVID-19 tests. In an email sent to employees last Friday, Mark Valade said that COVID-19 vaccinations remain mandatory. He wrote,
“We put workplace safety at the very top of our priority list and the supreme court’s recent ruling doesn’t impact that core value.”
Since Valade’s email, conservative pundits and social media users have criticized the brand, prompting the #BoycottCarhartt hashtag to trend nationally on Twitter.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
As the company faces massive backlash, they have extended the time by which employees in two locations must be vaccinated. Madisonville and RCV company associates must be vaccinated by February 15.