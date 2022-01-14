Layering Away: Unique techniques for stylish winter fashion

Believe it or not, layering is a magical power, and winters are times when you can flaunt your layering talents and all your clothes along with your fashion skills in the best way possible.

To those still wondering if they can look adorable with all those layers, here are some tips for arriving in style this winter with the best layering styles.

5 layering techniques for stylish winter fashion

1) Show off your summer dress

The National Lottery's Team GB Homecoming Event At The SSE Arena, Wembley (Image via Getty Images)

Summer dress in summer is too mainstream, try it out in the winter with the magic of layering.

Pair your spaghetti strapped or sleeveless dress with a smart long-sleeved shirt or sweater. For form-fitting dresses, opt for a slightly looser material to exhibit a cozy contrast. Add sporty sneakers and booties with minimalist accessories to complete the look.

2) Pair a poncho

2016 William Hill PDC World Darts Championships - Day Eleven (Image via Getty Images)

You aren’t the only one who imagines crunchy, yellow plastic garments as ponchos. Ponchos aren’t a rainy day attire. They are a great alternative for a less cold day or a sunny winter outing day, or even for the autumn season.

Style your poncho over a fitted top or turtleneck, and throw in the skinny jeans. Ponchos are also incredibly handy to carry while being lightweight. Hence, you can remove the poncho if you get toasty and carry it easily in your handbag.

3) Time to experiment with sweater vests

Sweater Vests Re-imagined (Image via Media Glamour)

Sweater Vests are a great addition to exploring statement sleeves and different collars. Pair the vest with a balloon sleeve top or lightweight blouse. This will give a contrasting style to your vest with the help of layering.

4) Playing with outerwear

The National Lottery's ParalympicsGB Homecoming At The SSE Arena Wembley (Image via Getty Images)

Wearing a trendy teddy bomber jacket or long peacoat over a sweatshirt is the perfect outfit for a chilly weekend at the mall or park. You can double up on the coats to add dimensions by layering them to your outfit, along with the flexibility to take off your larger jacket. The outfit will allow you to show off your getup without catching a cold.

5) Embrace bold patterns

Bold Print Sweaters (Image via Robb Report)

It’s 2022, don’t be afraid of patterns!

Experimenting with varied materials and patterns when layering can give the winter glam look like no other style. Drape an army jacket with a cozy knit or polka-dots with plaid. Play with colors as you like and create a chic look mixing tones and neutrals.

This is one way to style many clothing items at a time. Although we have given you a few tips, do not be afraid to try new colors, textures, or fabrics.

The results will be unique, and the choices are infinite. Rock this winter season with a diverse fashion sense and say no to dull winter styles.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

