5 ways to elevate fringe trend in 2022

The new year is here, making it the correct time to discuss the hottest trends for 2022. One of the most anticipated trends for this year is the fringe, which might feel like deja vu for many since it is not a recently discovered fashion trend. It has been around in fashion at almost every point in history.

It became popular during the 1920s as part of the flapper's uniform. The trend made a cold comeback in 2016, but in 2022, it is back with a bang. Stepping into 2022, you need to learn the ABCD of fringes.

Wondering how to elevate fringes and make them more efficient? Read on to find out.

Get into the fringe mood with these trends

1) Jackets with fringing details

These jackets are a timeless addition to your fringe collection. Fringe jackets give you a breezy summer feel. Pair it with chunky sandals and enjoy the effortless look.

These give a flattering appearance and fall perfectly. The tactile surface of the jacket allows you to engage more. Selena Gomez gave the trend a green flag by posting a series of pictures of herself in a black cropped jacket heavy on sparkling detail.

The Wizards of Waverly Place actress paired her fringe jacket with bootcut jeans, a black lace bustier, and combat boots.

2) Fringe drop earrings

Here's a way to show off your accessories (Image via Getty Images)

Fringe earrings are suitable for any occasion as they give a chic and sophisticated look. You can style them for a boho look, a professional meeting, or a favorite outdoor function.

These versatile earrings are available in several colors, textures, and designs. My personal favorite is to combine red and black ones to get the perfect vibe.

Throw in your high heels or wedges to get the killer look. If you plan for a tropical summer vacation this year, pick your fringe earrings at the earliest.

3) Fringe vest

Celebs sporting a fringe vest (Image Via PopSugar)

It's time to bring back the 70s look of fringe vests. Style your laid-back look with a feminine, flirty touch and a gorgeous fringe vest. You can combine these with your denim shorts for a cute yet stylish get-up.

Popular styles include faux suede.

4) Fringe footwear

A variety of fringe footwear (Image via Fashionista)

Dreaming of a beach summer without fringe is a crime. Decorate your ankles with fringes or choose fringe wedges or high heel fringe sandals. If you prefer flats, you can even opt for cowboy fringe boots.

Still not satisfied? Well, fringe gladiator sandals will change your answer. Become unforgettable by adding the dimension of fringes.

5) Fringe dress

Gail Emms rocks a fringe dress in 2019 (Image via Getty Images)

Be it a cocktail party or a casual outing with your friends, the black fringe dress is perfect.

It is pretty easy to pull off. You can experiment with a low v-neck midi fringe dress with toe heels for a fantastic look.

Bella Hadid exhibited elegance at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week by flaunting her perfectly toned body by draping it in a dress with tulle fringes lining the hem.

Most notably, fashion influencer Taylor Hage flaunted a black crew neck sweatshirt with fringe detailing. She made a lasting impression by pairing her fringes with a cozy top, blue denim, black combat boots, and a Chanel purse.

Little did she know she was setting a trend we would all be abiding by!

Note: This article only expresses the author's viewpoint.

