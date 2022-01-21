Why is everyone hating on Carhartt? Boycott drama explained as vaccine mandate controversy intensifies 

Michigan-based workwear brand Carhartt is receiving immense backlash online after announcing that they will be keeping their vaccination mandate. This comes after the Supreme Court blocked Biden’s workplace vaccine mandate, which requires employees to be vaccinated or tested for Covid-19 on a weekly basis. Several conservatives are now burning their Carhartt garments.

The company’s new regulations were made public after they sent out an email to employees. Mark Valade, the CEO of the company said:

“We, and the medical community, continue to believe vaccines are necessary to ensure a safe working environment for every associate and even perhaps their households. While we appreciate that there may be differing views, workplace safety is an area where we and the union that represents our associates cannot compromise.”

ELIJAH SCHAFFER 🇺🇸🇦🇺 @ElijahSchaffer Wow @Carhartt is subjecting their employees to medical abuse. Very bad look. Definitely should stop buying their products if you do Wow @Carhartt is subjecting their employees to medical abuse. Very bad look. Definitely should stop buying their products if you do https://t.co/OyBdzQjwIK

Valade added in the email:

“An unvaccinated workforce is both a people and a business risk that our company is unwilling to take.”

Internet reacts to Carhartt’s vaccine mandate

The company's employees were required to be vaccinated by January 4 and would face termination if they refused to cooperate. Carhartt added that they would be making religious and medical exemptions and a review would be conducted to gather information for the same.

The company told Forbes that the “vast majority” of workers had complied with their vaccine mandate. However, a few medical and religious exemptions have been granted.

Conservatives took to Twitter expressing rage and many are boycotting Carhartt's products. Netizens believe that employees must be allowed to make their own medical choices. A few tweets read:

Wade Morgan @wademorganbeef

#AgTwitter #Carhartt is mandating the vaccine for their employees. Guess I’ll have to find a new work clothes brand that lets employees decide what’s best for them. #Carhartt is mandating the vaccine for their employees. Guess I’ll have to find a new work clothes brand that lets employees decide what’s best for them.#AgTwitter

TheQuartering @TheQuartering Wow @Carhartt do you even know who buys your stuff? This is why I constantly tell people to make sure you're going out and touching grass. This bologna is going to cost them millions. There isn't a single person I know that wears their stuff that supports vaccine mandates. Wow @Carhartt do you even know who buys your stuff? This is why I constantly tell people to make sure you're going out and touching grass. This bologna is going to cost them millions. There isn't a single person I know that wears their stuff that supports vaccine mandates.

Kevin ☕️🎶 @KevinSixx13 Carhartt choosing to protect their employees from Covid is kind of a big win. MAGA will now have to burn at least 75% of their wardrobe. Carhartt choosing to protect their employees from Covid is kind of a big win. MAGA will now have to burn at least 75% of their wardrobe.

TheQuartering @TheQuartering Starbucks DROPPED the vaccine mandate & Carhartt double down on theirs.



WHAT IS HAPPENING!!!!!!! Starbucks DROPPED the vaccine mandate & Carhartt double down on theirs.WHAT IS HAPPENING!!!!!!!

Hi @hollis4congress @Carhartt My family have been buying your products for decades. We have lots of welders, carpenters, auto techs, etc. I'm happy to announce after A LOT of phone calls, we'll all be burning our Carhart products and will never give you another dime. Have fun fascists. @Carhartt My family have been buying your products for decades. We have lots of welders, carpenters, auto techs, etc. I'm happy to announce after A LOT of phone calls, we'll all be burning our Carhart products and will never give you another dime. Have fun fascists.

USA Trump Man 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 @USATRUMPMAN1 I can't believe Carhartt is mandating a vaccination. Their customers are rural patriotic folks by a majority. The CEO claims they don't care I can't believe Carhartt is mandating a vaccination. Their customers are rural patriotic folks by a majority. The CEO claims they don't care

Company responds to mass outrage

A spokesperson for the company told Forbes that they respect the diverse opinions on vaccination and are aware of the backlash they are receiving from their own associates as well. They added:

“However, we stand behind our decision because we believe vaccines are necessary to protect our workforce.”

As the company faces massive backlash, they have extended the time by which employees in two locations must be vaccinated. Madisonville and RCV company associates must be vaccinated by February 15.

