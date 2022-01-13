Who was Valentina Boscardin? 18-year old Brazilian model dies of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated 

Brazilian model Valentina Boscardin has died due to COVID-19 complications. The news came to light after the 18-year-old's mother Marcia Boscardin took to her Instagram account to announce that her daughter had passed away.

Sharing a selfie with Boscardin, Marcia bid goodbye to her first-born child in the caption:

"With great pain I say goodbye to the love of my life. Goodbye, Valentina Boscardin Mendes. May God welcome you with open arms. My daughter, I will love you forever. An angel goes up to heaven.”

As per Brazilian media, Boscardin was fully vaccinated. On January 6, the model was admitted to a hospital in Sao Paulo. Post that, she fell ill with pneumonia and developed blood clots (fatal thrombosis) due to COVID-19 infection and died on January 9.

Brief description about Valentina Boscardin

The deceased 18-year-old model Valentina Boscardin was the daughter of famous TV presenter and actress Marcia Boscardin.

Valentina was a part of the US-based modeling agency Ford Models Brasil São Paulo. She had modeled for top fashion brands such as Valentino, Armani, and Givenchy and was ready to be the face of their advertising campaigns.

Marcia also mentioned that her daughter had two shots of the Pfizer vaccine and had no previous health complications until January 6, when her health started deteriorating.

Boscardin's friends and family expressed their grief on social media after hearing the news of her death.

Felipe Campos said that he was shocked after hearing the news and mourned her death:

"Valentina was a rising star and was looking forward to embarking on an international career. What sadness I feel. How can you tell a mum she needs to cope after this loss! Valentina was fully vaccinated with two doses of Pfizer. Rest in peace.”

Journalist Helô Pinheiro also sent her condolences to Marcia Boscardin.

“My God. It’s really hurting me. I really don’t know what to say to comfort you. I just pray you have the strength and faith to cope with this loss. My most sincere condolences, my friend. A big kiss from Rio.”

Boscardin was very active on her Instagram account, and had over 17k followers. She is survived by her mother, with whom she resided.

