Get ready to spot Barbie and Ken in Balmain apparel

Barbie was a fashion icon for most of us when we were kids. In fact, the fascination with Ken and Barbie in their Malibu beach house in outfits that are "just to die for," never really went away, even as we entered adulthood.

Now, in a move that should only prove to make this impression deeper and more long-lasting, our favorite doll has partnered with one of the world's most well-known luxury fashion houses, Balmain.

The partnership will include physical fashion outfits for us all to spend our time and money on along with some great NFTs. Another aspect that had been widely anticipated was that of the diversity and inclusion parameters, as per sources, the campaign will be multicultural and inclusive.

The campaign will build upon the latest French fashion trends which have been prevalent in Balmain’s recent collection and throughout their history. This collaboration promises to be a truly fun-filled adventure for us all.

Barbie in all its NFT glory

The partnership is the doll brand’s first venture into the digital art space. The partnership represents a new journey for both the toy brand and Balmain. The NFT will include three pieces of Ken and Barbie donning Balmain apparel.

The launch will be accompanied by a digital campaign that will feature styling from renowned stylists Charlotte Stockdale and Katie Lyall. The photos will be captured by celebrity photographer Norbert Schoerner.

Balmain’s long time creative director Olivier Rousteing, who also had a penchant for Barbie growing up, will be heading the campaign from their end. Rousteing explained how this unique association is inspired by beauty in the diversity of Parisian boulevards and avenues.

Mattel, Inc. CEO and president Richard Dickson is hopeful that the partnership will mark the beginning of a new and exciting chapter in both the fashion and toy industries.

The Corporations and The Auction

The collaboration aims to project a gender-fluid collection that cements the relationship between the world of fashion and the toy industry. NFTS will consist of pieces featuring Barbie and Ken avatars styled in Balmain, which will be available via Mattel Creations via a mintNFT auction.

The multicultural cast of avatar images will be auctioned off on January 11. All items can be procured through the Mattel Creations website, whereas the clothing will be available two days after the auction.

The NFTs will be auctioned from 11th to 14th of January, while the physical collection will be available on the Balmain website, Mattel Creations and offline retail stores. The collection will feature 50 high-end pieces and accessories. The collection will contain (to our sheer joy) lots of pinks, beauty and fun! Both partners are equally thrilled with the collaboration.

Edited by David Nyland