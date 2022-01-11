Fashion lessons by Golden Globes-winning series "Succession"

Succession is a popular American TV series streamed on HBO Max which has managed to create huge hype amongst the audience. Recently, it won three highly acclaimed awards at the 2022 Golden Globes Awards.

The series follows the story of a highly dysfunctional Roy family through dark humor, politics, and lots of drama.

Luxurious choices of the Roys: Lessons in fashion by Succession

Although the series focuses on the hunger for power and wealth, it's no myth that fans are not just attracted to the dark comedy but also the fashion choices of these billionaires.

1) Baseball Hats - A must have luxury item

These Cashmere Baseball hats were all fads when Season 2 came out. "The New Yorker" describes these hats as "expensive but inconspicous."

Anything can be fashionable if worn by billionaires, and the subtlety of these hats certainly doesn't do any harm.

Britton Thomas @BrittonThomas



@UniWatch @PhilHecken In @Succession_HBO, members of the Roy family consistently wear generic baseball hats with no logo. I find this both bewildering and hilarious. In @Succession_HBO, members of the Roy family consistently wear generic baseball hats with no logo. I find this both bewildering and hilarious.@UniWatch @PhilHecken https://t.co/OZU9tTMFjI

Lesson learned: A seemingly basic item can elevate your whole look.

2) Self-expression through fashion

Shiv's transformation from approachable sweet little girl to boss businesswoman wardrobe was an eye-opener for those trying to suppress their creative sides when it comes to fashion.

Lesson learned: A brand new wardrobe is a way of expression and one shouldn't be afraid of experimenting with it.

3) Bling is overrated

Going for a billionaire fashion look? 'Succession' suggests opting for subtlety over bling. One doesn't need high-end expensive jewelry and a change in their daily fashion; they can look rich without having to flaunt it. Those who know high fashion would still recognize them, and those who don't know it, don't matter.

Lesson learned: People will notice luxury even when it's not being flaunted.

4) You can never go wrong with a tie

A business look needs a big fat tie. Not only do they elevate basic suits, but they also symbolize dominance and power over others. Throughout the series, we can see the Roys carrying their ties with grace and confidence.

Lesson learned: Ties can be an accessory as well as the key to confidence.

5) Cashmere Cardigans are for the Richie-Rich Rich

One can never go wrong with Cashmere, a luxurious fabric choice for the wealthy. Over the course of Succession, one can see that the Roys always go for quality and comfort. After all, who can forget Logan Roy's obsession with Cashmere cardigans?

Lesson learned: Invest in quality and comfort.

So, while fans shouldn't take Succession to heart when it comes to family, they can certainly rely on the hit series to guide them through the world of fashion.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia