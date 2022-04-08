Where to buy Mansur Gavriel X Veja shoes? Price and more about the collab

The Parisian footwear label Veja is once again capturing people's attention with its latest collection, released in collaboration with New York-based label Mansur Gavriel. The two brands have recreated Veja’s most recognized Campos sneakers for their limited edition pieces.

Veja’s latest partnership is subsequent to its collaboration with an Italian luxury label Marni. Last month, the two European brands debuted their footwear collection that showcased an ideal blend of handcrafted art and sustainability. Manufactured with upcycled materials, the DIY-inspired shoes were made in two distinct colorways. The prices for these pairs ranged from $270 to $320.

Mansur Gavriel x Veja shoes impress with their monochromatic appeal

Veja and Mansur Gavriel settled for a monochromatic range of sneakers for their latest capsule collection. The pairs are drawn in four different colorways, including Sunshine yellow, Rosa pink, Crema beige, and Celeste blue.

Taking a quantum leap towards sustainability, Veja has used bio-sourced soles as well as upcycled materials to make the latest collection. Materials like rice waste, Amazonian rubber, and recycled EVA are used in the pairs.

The upper part is fashioned with ChromeFree leather, which signifies that no chrome, heavy metals, or hazardous acids were used for the tanning process. Further explaining the environmentally friendly nature of the ChromeFree leather, Veja mentioned that it uses around 40% less water and 80% less salt during the tanning process.

The laces added to the pairs are made entirely with organic cotton and the lining is done in recycled polyester.

Moving on, the heel tabs are adorned with Veja’s branding. Adjacent to the heel tabs, the Mansur Gavriel’s monogram is printed in shiny silver color.

While speaking to FN, the co-founder of Mansur Gavriel, Rachel Mansur, explained the complete idea behind the collaboration, saying:

“We love that we share these brand codes of minimalism, quality, an emphasis on clean, classic shapes. We approach bags as daily essentials that should function well and celebrate beauty. We feel Veja has this spirit in its shoes as well.”

Rachel’s partner and other co-founder of the New York cult brand, Floriana Gavriel, also expressed her enthusiasm about their latest partnership with Veja, saying:

“When the opportunity came up to collaborate with Veja, our team was excited with the potential to create and collaborate on an everyday essential piece of footwear that we all happened to personally love so much.”

Each pair of the brilliantly-colored shoes retails for $175. Those who are interested and desire to make their contributions towards sustainable fashion can get their hands on these unicolor sneakers via www.veja-store.com.

