“Halloween on another level”: Marni FW22 sends over-the-top hats down the runway, fails to impress fans

The Italian fashion house Marni recently showcased its Fall Winter 2022 collection with unusual, offbeat headgear. However, the runway show for the label was not well-received by the internet.

Blending old and new, Francesco Risso, the brand’s creative director, displayed his latest designs via a runway show held during Milan Fashion Week.

As a part of its “VOL.2” collection, Risso designed its pieces with a sense of natural disfigurement. The brand’s latest collection offers unconventional headgear along with ripped and tattered garments.

The collection was complemented with spiked rubber boots and leather pumps, followed by handbags drawn in yellow, red, and blue.

Internet falls flat on Marni’s FW2022 runway

The fashion house’s runway show failed to impress netizens. The abnormal hats worn by the runway models displeased many.

Netizens were displeased with Marni’s FW2022 runway show (Image via VogueItalia/Instagram)

While one user was reminded of John Galliano, another called the models miserable, writing:

“Could the models look any more miserable?”

One disappointed internet user remembered the founder of Marni, Consuelo Castiglionielo, while for some, it was painful to watch the label’s runway show.

Many called the collection “ridiculous” and wrote:

“Literally this collection, it's ridiculous sadly a lot of designers with more talented don't sell or not get the real payment of maybe this joke.”

More about Marni’s FW2022 collection

Models sported upcycled crowns with distressed knitted coats and tops. Some wore extremely tattered jeans detailed with a patchwork of textiles. Leather patches and argyle knits were also sewn in place of worn-out denim.

Putting forward a combination of old and new, the worn-out denims were coupled with argyle knit jumpers and oversized leather coats, which again bear a distressed finish.

Moving on, the runway exhibited formalwear, including a gingham check blazer, paired with distressed knit outerwear with extra stretched-out arms, and ripped punk-ish suit pants.

