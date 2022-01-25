Why was John Galliano canceled? Ex-Christian Dior designer's anti-Semitic tirade revisited as documentary prep is on

Kevin Macdonald, a celebrated Scottish filmmaker, will be directing a new documentary on the life and career of eminent British fashion designer John Galliano.

The documentary is part of an upcoming slate from Newen, a French production and distribution group backed by broadcaster TF1.

Production and financing group Anton proclaimed it was uplifting its investment in Newen. On Monday, it announced that it would put up €50 million ($57 million) for the joint acquisition of distribution rights for film and TV projects.

Why was John Galliano canceled?

The fashion designer's master class at Parsons The New School of Design was canceled in 2013. This came about following his rejection of holding a frank discussion about his career, including the anti-Semitic tirade that he delivered in 2011, which got him fired from Christian Dior.

In 2011, Galliano was fired from his job as Christian Dior's creative director. After his anti-Semitic rant video's release, it spread like wildfire.

In the clip, an intoxicated John proclaimed that "I love Hitler", which went viral. His remarks also became the reason for his arrest.

The designer then filed a lawsuit against his former employer over his dismissal. The French court found John guilty of anti-Semitic conduct and charged him with a financial penalty of 6,000 Euros ($8,400).

The 61-year old who worked as the head designer for French fashion houses, Givenchy and Christian Dior, is currently working as the creative director of the Paris-based fashion house Maison Margiela.

He also owns a John Galliano fashion label. The British-Gibraltarian designer has been an influential as well as a controversial figure in the world of fashion.

More about Anton

Anton is a burgeoning production and investment group. The group is a global provider of premium content for all platforms across film, television, digital, short-form, and animation.

The production house has produced many successful small-screen projects like McMafia and His Dark Materials. Feature films like Greenland and the upcoming horror-thriller All Fun and Games are its creations.

The latter features Asa Butterfield (Sex Education) and Natalia Dyer (Stranger Things).

