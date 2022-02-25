"Tacky": Diesel FW22 runway set up sparks criticism 

On Wednesday, Diesel unveiled its Fall Winter 2022 collection at Milan Fashion Week. The brand’s creative director, Glenn Martens, was the brains behind the design of an unusual runway that featured colossal blown-up statues.

The runway setup consisted of 25 x 50-foot hyperreal sculptures made from 3D scans of five individuals. The sculptures on the runway were gigantic models; while some were lying on the floor, others appeared to be twerking.

The statues sported denim and white tank tops from Diesel’s brand new collection. The audience was seated on chairs placed over a lush red carpet, which served as the perfect contrast for many of the denim-loaded looks.

Unfortunately, the unique arrangement was not well-received by the general public, who thought the set-up looked "tacky," among other things.

Note: Due to the adult nature of the images, we have omitted them from the article. Readers can find them here for reference.

Diesel FW22 set-up prompts backlash

The brand would've wanted the collection unveiled at the show to be the focus of attention, but things didn't quite go their way. The runway setup was condemned by social media users. A disappointed fan commented:

“I love Diesel, but this looks tacky and also makes me uncomfortable.”

Netizens were displeased with the gigantic female statues used to decorate the runway. One Instagram user remarked:

“Your way of valuing women? Seriously?”

Many of them criticized the wastage of resources which were utilized for making such huge sculptures. One such netizen said:

“What a waste of resources. All of those giant figures will just end up in a landfill. So not necessary. The impact of that junk on the audience isn't worth the waste.”

Calling the runway "trash," someone wrote:

“Not fashion. Just trash late millenials and gen z's thinking they have some sort of "good ideas" to promote jeans. We went from hott diesal campaigns of the 2000s to this.”

Know more about Diesel’s Fall Winter 2022 collection

Designs for FW22 primarily revolved around distressed denims with fringes, micro-mini skirts, padded and heavy overcoats, skin-fitting bodysuits, and heavily ripped jeans.

The standout features include a belted wrap-around trench in lightly bleached denim, colorful short skirts coupled with graphic halter neck tops, and leather cummerbund-like belts with embellished Diesel logos.

Apart from denim, pragmatic looks included a cream jacket and matching sports skirt engineered with adjustable cords and zippers, a blue painted black denim shirt, and a jean two-piece. Furthermore, sweatpants were incorporated with ribbed knees, drawn on the lines of motorbike concept.

