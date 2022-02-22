“No class anymore”: Internet upset over Violet Chachki in Richard Quinn latex bodysuit 

Paul Jason Dardo, aka Violet Chachki, strutted down the runway donning the outfit from Richard Quinn’s Fall/Winter 2022 collection. The American drag queen was seen in a latex bodysuit from Richard Quinn’s latest collection, which features an assortment of reimagined English floral designs, along with gimp masks and latex.

The London-based fashion and print designer showcased his latest designs at London Fashion Week. His collection comprised of a series of trapeze swing coats with plate-scaled rose prints, paired with oversized wide-brimmed hats.

It also encapsulated blue, lime, and yellow colored caftan dresses, with bodysuits boasting flared peplums. The protective hoods were tightly wrapped around the face, which became the highlight of Quinn’s show.

Violet Chachki’s latex bodysuit upset many

The 29-year-old burlesque artist wore an all-black latex bodysuit from the collection. She shared the floor with her co-model, James, who was wearing a similar black outfit, had his face covered with a gimp mask and had a dog collar around his neck. Violet Chachki held the other end of the collar.

The black bodysuit from the designer’s assortment became a hot topic. The drag queen's outfit displeased social media users and ended up facing condemnation for her runway show.

Violet Chachki displeased social media users with his Richard Quinn's runway outfit (Image via Instagram/Vogueitalia)

Netizens raised questions about this type of fashion. For many of them, the latex outfits were weird and styleless.

Many have commented that fashion designers are left with no fresh ideas, and so have started coming up with such designs. Many social media users disliked it and called it a trigger for allergy and anaphylactic shock.

Some internet users became sarcastic about the designer and one of them commented,

"Seems to me like fashion designers are getting desperate for ideas! Hard pass!!"

Still, there were a few who raised objections about such fashion, one of which said,

"Nothing new, on the contrary, it's already boring, where is the real fashion, real fashion is not about that, but it's just stupidly copied images from bdsm."

Referring to the dog collar on James’ neck, netizens passed various critical remarks. One of them said,

"Human rights is not joke…. this kind of behaviour is unacceptable for each person."

Many, but not all, disliked the drag queen's dress. A handful of them appreciated Richard Quinn's latex bodysuit and called it amazing, while others called it "classy and satisfying."

One of them appreciated the outfit, saying,

"It is a message. And I love it."

More about Richard Quinn

Richard Quinn is a London-based fashion and print designer. Born in 1990, the designer is the youngest among the five children of Eileen and Patrick Quinn. He completed his education in BA Fashion Printing from Central Saint Martins. In 2016, Richard was awarded the Stella McCartney scholarship. In the same year, he also won H&M Design Award for his graduate collection.

Over the years, the designer has recorded great achievements to his name, including the British Fashion Award and Queen Elizabeth II Award.

