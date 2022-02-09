Brit Awards 2022: From Adele to Olivia Rodrigo, a look at the top 5 red carpet looks

The Brit Awards were held on 8th February 2022, to celebrate the work of artists and their music in British and International music. The awards, presented by the British Phonographic Industry (BPI), took place in London at the O2 Arena. This was the 42nd BRIT awards ceremony to take place.

The show's host for the event was Mo Gilligan, a British comedian. One of the major changes we saw during the event was no use of gendered categories. BPI made a statement regarding this change in November 2021.

These A-list musicians aren't only the best at their music game, but they also brought in their fashion A-games and gave us outfit inspo with their outfits from top-tier fashion labels. Some of our favorites are mentioned in this list.

Top 5 red-carpet looks from Brit Awards

1)Adele

Adele was the star of the evening as she took home three major prizes: Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, and Album of the Year. The star made a comment about the removal of gendered categories accepting her first award.

"I understand why the name of this award has changed - but I really love being a woman and a female artist. I'm really proud of us."

The star didn't just take to storming the music part of the evening, but also won our hearts with her fashion and style choices. Adele wore a glamorous Armani Prive gown which was black in a form-fitting style and adorned with sheer tulle embellishments.

2) Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo had a glam fashion moment at the Brit Awards ceremony when she was seen wearing a sequined gown in silver gradiant by Alexandra Vauthier. The gown from Alexandre Vauthier debuted two weeks ago at Paris Couture Week in the spring-summer 2022 couture collection.

3) Ashley Roberts in a high slit dress

Ashley Roberts made a statement look when she wore a dress by Lebanese designer Eli Mizrahi from his label Monot. The dress debuted in the 2021 autumn/winter collection from the label. The dress has a cutout design and a high split at the thigh. The artist, formerly known as Pussycat doll, also wore high heels with open toes to flaunt her beautiful figure.

4) Maya Jama a co-host in Monot

Maya Jama was the first to arrive on the red carpet and rocked a gorgeous two-piece set that included a black cut-out crop top with a full-length black skirt which also had a cut-out detail at the waist. The co-host of the Brit awards wore a gorgeous two-piece set by Kyle De'Volle. She accessorized her outfit with Bvlgari Jewelery and Mach & Mach black mules.

She carried a faux fur stole to complete her look. Maya commented upon hosting the Brit awards ceremony by saying,

"I'm really enjoying the vibes you know, I can't lie. I'm enjoying myself so much."

The two-piece set came from the 2021 summer-spring collection of the label and was to pay homage to Cher.

5) Joy Crookes paying homage to her culture

Crooke wanted to pay homage to her South-Asian heritage. Born to a Bengali mother in Lambeth, she has always been curious about her culture. She took inspiration from South Indian films and created the perfect outfit. She also accessorized the outfit with a kamarbandh made by Bhavya Ramesh and carried a bejeweled hooded cape to complete her look. Crooker wanted to highlight the "joy-isms" of her look.

The dress was designed by Natalie Roar, and it took her six weeks to complete the outfit. She also added swarovski embellishments upon the assymetrical skirt and blouse. The star completed her look with gold jewelry.

Which of these looks stole your heart?

