Nicole Scherzinger leaves The Pussycat Dolls singers "incredibly disappointed" with tour cancellation post

A recent post by Nicole Scherzinger regarding the cancelation of The Pussycat Dolls’ reunion tour has left other band members in shock. Through an Instagram story on January 7, the lead singer announced that the tour dates were canceled, given the current wave of COVID-19. Scherzinger wrote:

“I have invested a huge amount of time, creative energy and my own finances into bringing this project back to life, and while I’m naturally incredibly saddened by this decision, I am also very proud of what we were able to achieve in the short amount of time we had together before COVID.”

She concluded the post by expressing the band's love, admiration, and gratitude to their fans.

However, the group’s founder, Robin Antin, mentioned in her Instagram story on January 8 that they are still working to make the tour happen.

Other members of The Pussycat Dolls caught off-guard by Scherzinger's post

Ashley Roberts, Jessica Sutta, Nicole Scherzinger, Kimberly Wyatt and Carmit Bachar from the Pussycat Dolls (Image by Neil Mockford/Getty Images)

While Sherzinger's post went viral, other members of The Pussycat Dolls issued their statements about the reported cancelation of the reunion tour.

Carmit Bachar and Jessica Sutta shared a joint statement through Instagram claiming they were unaware of the canceled tour.

Bachar and Sutta said they are disappointed to learn about the announcement on Instagram and there has been no official notification of the same. They added,

“Either way, it seems as though it’s the end of a chapter to an incredible, life altering experience filled with some awesome memories that we will forever be grateful for.”

They continued by saying that they love their fans and it was not the result they were expecting. Although the tour may not happen, it is not the end of the Dolls' story since they have created a sisterhood that will live forever.

Meanwhile, Ashley Roberts and Kimberly Wyatt have not stated the alleged tour cancelation.

Robin Antin took legal action against Nicole Scherzinger

The Pussycat Dolls’ reunion tour was initially scheduled for April 2020 but postponed due to the pandemic.

In September 2021, Antin filed a lawsuit against Scherzinger for breach of contract and accused her of refusing to participate in the tour until she was promised a majority share and full creative control.

Scherzinger's attorney, Howard King, called the claims false and said:

“Nicole loves and respects the PCD fans and hopes to one day be back on stage performing the group’s amazing hits for them. Sadly, this will not happen under these circumstances.”

The lawsuit is ongoing and a case management conference is scheduled for March 2 to determine if a jury trial is required.

