James Harden reportedly suing Austin McBroom of the ACE Family for more than $2 million over Social Gloves failure 

Basketball player James Harden is allegedly suing YouTuber Austin McBroom for over two million dollars following the Social Gloves event.

The lawsuit comes almost two months after the June 12th event which pitted TikTok stars against YouTubers. James Harden is a nine-time All-Star shooting guard and point guard for the Brooklyn Nets. Harden was originally on the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets before joining the Brooklyn Nets in 2021.

Austin McBroom's company Social Gloves Entertainment hosted the event on June 12th. Two weeks after the event, boxers Vinnie Hacker and Josh Richards, along with other talent, came forward to state they had not been paid for the event.

Around the same time, rumors began circulating that Social Gloves was filing for bankruptcy. Austin McBroom and the entertainment company came forward to deny the rumors.

According to Billboard, the event was reportedly a financial "flop," losing around ten million. James Harden's team of attorneys have since released legal letters demanding that Harden be compensated for his money.

Austin McBroom's recent lawsuits

With the lawsuit against Harden being the latest, Austin McBroom was recently sued by digital media company LiveXLive after stating the company was withholding funds. At the time of writing, the issue was not resolved with the amount at stake being 100 million.

After the Social Gloves bankruptcy rumors were addressed, two more alleged lawsuits against Austin McBroom's second company surfaced. The lawsuit against Ace Hat Collection Inc. came from a social media company and the second came from a contractor rental company.

Following the two lawsuits, screenshots and alleged court documents surfaced online depicting the ACE Family's seven million dollar home in Encino, California labeled as 'pre-foreclosure.'

Austin McBroom came forward to claim that the ACE Family home was not in foreclosure and the family was not going to be evicted.

Harden's lawsuit, according to a letter from his attorneys, is requesting around 2.4 million dollars. At the time of writing, neither Harden nor his attorneys had come forward with any further statement on the lawsuit.

Austin McBroom has not come forward or commented on the situation at this time.

Also read: Is Paul Rudd married? All about his wife Julie Yeager, as actor's dinner photo with Dan Levy sends fans into a frenzy online

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Siddharth Satish