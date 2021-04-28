“I couldn’t believe it”: KSI teases collab with Future and 21 Savage as he reacts to 2021 BRIT Awards nomination

Unless readers have been living under a rock, any internet nerd would be well aware of YouTuber Olajide “KSI” Williams receiving a BRIT Award 2021 British Single nomination for his song, “Lighter.”

The UK influencer has finally shared his reaction to being listed for the British single of the year category, and surprisingly, it seems even he couldn’t believe it.

KSI and Dominic Richard “YUNGBLUD “Harrison were recent guests on The Late Late Show with James Corden to discuss their nominations for the prestigious English award.

KSI “couldn’t believe” how much he’s “progressed in music”

Speaking to Corden, KSI laughed:

“I couldn’t believe it. I was literally just like, ‘Really? Why?’ Obviously, I’ve been doing alright with the music, but I think it’s cool that I got acknowledged for an award. For ‘Lighter,’ the song did really well, and it’s mad how much I’ve progressed in music.”

In the case of YUNGBLUD, the artist has been nominated for the BRIT award in the British Male Solo Artist category.

KSI has had a phenomenal journey as a content creator with diverse skills, ranging from making video game reactions to funny skits. But his entry into the world of English music has made him a much more popular icon.

The streamer’s successful music career can also be credited to his songs featuring artists like William “Rick Ross” Leonard, Gazzy “Lil Pump” Garcia, and Juaquin “Waka Flocka Flame” Malphurs.

KSI’s nomination is just an addition to his growing recognition in the world of diverse creators.

KSI reveals “exclusive” secret on his summer album

KSI’s stocks have risen after entering the music industry (Image via Instagram)

KSI fans have been over the moon since learning about the artist’s nomination. If that wasn’t enough, the 27-year-old made a startling revelation, calling it an “exclusive” secret on the upcoming summer album.

The second song from KSI will see a “face-melting” collaboration with Nayvadius “Future” Wilburn and Shéyaa Bin “21 Savage” Abraham-Joseph; certainly, a talented ensemble that fans wouldn’t have expected.

It’s all but likely that KSI’s second song could be another Platinum-selling title.

Outside the music world, KSI’s mind is still fixed on getting back to the boxing ring. The YouTuber even threw shade at Jake Paul after his match with Ben Askren and assured that he would “knock out” Logan Paul’s brother.