Who is Bosco? RuPaul's Drag Race star comes out as trans

RuPaul's Drag Race star Bosco had an important update to share with their followers. On Thursday night, Bosco, a drag performer competing in season 14 of the hit show, came out as trans via a post on Instagram and a thread on Twitter.

Bosco posted on Twitter with the caption saying:

"I can't really think of a better time to tell y'all so here it goes: I'm straight too."

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14 contender Bosco shared an update on both Instagram and Twitter. The message was accompanied by a smiling shot with their signature blonde hair.

"I'm trans, my pronouns out of drag are she/they. I'm the happiest I've ever been."

Bosco also shared how they had begun therapy after filming the series.

"After filming wrapped this summer, I began focusing on figuring out what medical transitioning would look like for me. I started HRT [hormone replacement therapy] after getting back from Drag Race. I also plan to start exploring some surgical options in the near future."

Bosco shared that they had been planning it for a while. However, they had spent their working life in the food industry and how things hadn't been good enough financially to take the next step.

Bosco went on to say that they were still terrified of how people might treat them but having loving friends and family around helped.

"Honestly, I was also just flat out terrified of how I'd be treated. I still am. I'm now in a place where I'm surrounded by love and support. Love from my heaven sent boyfriend, stunning peers, and incredible friends. I'm not quite where I want to be yet, but I'm starting to see her peak through more and more."

Some of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14 contestants, including Jorgeous and Orion Story, came in support of Bosco in the comments section.

Bosco joined fellow transgender contestants like Kerri Colby and Kornbread "The Snack" Jeté who came out recently.

RuPaul's Drag Race airs Fridays at 8 PM on VH1.

More about Bosco

Bosco hails from Seattle and is 27-years-old. Though their real name is Christopher Constantino, the drag queen revealed that their stage name came from the family’s dead dog, Bosco.

As seen on Instagram, they like to be mentioned as the "Demon Queen of Seattle." They have over 100K followers on Instagram and their profile is filled with several drag queen avatars. The drag queen also has a website that is given on their Instagram bio.

Bosco performed in drag for the first time in 2018 and co-hosts a weekly show at Queer Bar in Seattle's capitol neighborhood.

They come from a family of entertainers with parents who both played in the U.S. Air Force band. Their grandfather was local music legend Bud Nicholls, who led The Great Falls Municipal Band for over 40 years. It looks from their Instagram feed that they are very close to their mother who passed away a few years ago.

Bosco has walked numerous runways in Seattle including Queer Bar. Based on their Instagram profile, it looks like Bosco opts for detailed and powerful avatars, with horns being a common element in many of the avatars.

