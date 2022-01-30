Who is Kerri Colby? 'RuPaul's Drag Race' star stuns as she walks in JLO's real Versace dress

Rupaul's Drag Race season 14 star Kerri Colby stole the spotlight on the show as she walked in JLO's actual Versace dress.

The theme of the week was "Jennifer Lopez lookalike challenge." Colby sported a flowing green number that she revealed was the dress Lopez wore during Milan Fashion week in 2019.

Flashback to when JLO wore the iconic dress

Jennifer Lopez closed out Versace's Spring 2020 show wearing an updated version of her famous palm print dress from the 2000 Grammy Awards. As the show neared its end, a Google voiceover in the room self-prompted seeking out pictures of the "jungle dress."

After the images filled the screens around the venue, Versace's voice introduced JLO, who stormed out, flaunting the dress and driving the audience to a standing ovation.

Colby reveals how she got JLO's Versace dress on RuPaul's Drag Race

According to Colby's interview with EW, she gained access to Lopez's iconic dress through RuPaul's Drag Race. She said:

"It is the same dress, so it was a feature moment that was a very limited quantity made for Versace that year. I happened to be able to get my hands on the same exact garment."

Colby revealed that she could wear the iconic Versace dress through her "fabulous friends," who had access to an extensive fashion archive. She further revealed:

"Honey, you just gotta make sure you get the right type of friends so when these crazy moments come around, you've got to hit them up!"

Colby said she had to be discreet about having access to the iconic Versace dress for a stint on RuPaul's Drag Race. Reminiscing about preparing for the challenge, Colby said:

"I was like, oh my God, I know that I'm asking for death here, but can I please use this dress". I definitely had to return it as soon as I got back. That was literally my lifeline. [My friend August and I] were basically like family, so I didn't do any crazy contracts or sell my soul for the dress!"

Who is Kerri Colby?

Kerri Colby (Image via kerricolby/ Instagram)

Kerri Colby is the stage name of Elyse Alessandra Anderson, a drag performer and one of the contestants of the 14th season of RuPaul's Drag Race.

Jennifer Lopez also seemed to love the moment as she complimented Colby on Instagram. She also tweeted a series of green hearts alongside a video of Colby walking the runway in the Versace gown.

