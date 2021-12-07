Where to watch 'RuPaul’s Drag Race' Season 14? Release date and more

The new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race is all set to premiere in the new year. The Emmy-winning series is one of the fans’ favorite shows on VH1.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 will welcome 14 new cast members who are all ready to compete for the title. The winner will receive the crown and title of America’s Next Drag Superstar, along with a whopping cash prize of $100,000.

The official synopsis of RuPaul’s Drag Race reads:

“In this Emmy Award-winning series hosted by RuPaul, America's most sickening queens compete in fashion and performance challenges in hopes of snatching the crown as the next drag superstar.”

When will the reality show premiere?

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14 will be streamed on VH1 on Friday, January 7, 2022. The premiere will be a two-hour episode that will start at 8:00 pm Eastern Time (ET) and 7:00 pm Central Time (CT).

Those who don’t have the channel can opt for different livestreaming services such as fubo TV, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream and Sling.

Cast and concept of 'RuPaul’s Drag Race' Season 14

Each season comes with a theme, and this time, it is "Candyland". RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 will include a fashion show along with games and challenges that the queens have to go through to win the crown.

The trailer showed that RuPaul’s game show is going to have several stops, such as “Ice Cream Werkroom”, “Glitter Lake”, and “Rock Candy Runway”.

The upcoming season is also special for a particular reason. For the first time in the history of RuPaul’s Drag Race, a non-LGBTQ+ contestant will be part of the show, and his name is Maddy Morphosis.

The remaining 13 contestants of RuPaul’s Drag Race are Bosco, Daya Betty, Alyssa Hunter, Angeria Paris VanMicheals, DeJa Skye, Jorgeous, Jasmine Kennedie, Kerry Colby, June Jambalaya, Lady Camden, Orion Story, Willow Pill and Kornbread Jeté.

Season 14 will be followed by a half-hour episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked. In the follow-up show, all the participants’ discussions, arguments and drama will be captured while waiting for judges to announce the best performer on that day.

Who will be on the judges’ panel?

While all the shots will be called by RuPaul, the reality show has a judges’ panel. The network has not released the confirmed list yet, but it will most likely include the regulars - Ross Matthews, Michelle Visage and Carson Kressley.

Plus, the panel can also welcome guest judges, who could include Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, Normani and Lady Gaga.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee