Kylie Sonique Love wins RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 6

Kylie Sonique Love is the winner of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 6, which shouldn't come as a surprise given her top-notch performance throughout the season.

Since the season began, Kylie Sonique Love has been consistent, which has earned her a loyal band of followers. What also worked for her was how boldly she'd express herself - an attribute RPDR holds in high regard.

Despite facing tough competition from fellow drag queens, Kylie Sonique Love kept improving on her craft until the end and eventually won the show.

Ahead of the voting process, she tweeted:

"Let your voices be heard by #teamkylie if you want to see me represent the title of @RuPaulsDragRace #AllStar6 it would be an honor to be your new queen. #teamkylie"

Aside from the crown, Kylie Sonique Love will receive a cash prize of $100,000 and a one-year supply of Anastasia Beverly Hills Cosmetics.

Kylie Sonique Love's story

Before becoming a household name, Love was Jason Edwards, a teenager grappling with gender identity. Several years ago, in an interview with Albany Herald, she explained how Edwards would be baffled when his peers called him "sissy."

At 15, he came out as transgender to his mother, who in turn said he was only going through a phase. It took him running away and living by himself to realize the inner Kylie in him. Once he did, there was no looking back.

Her big break came with RPDR, which saw her slaying with her impeccable dance moves and fashion sense. Unfortunately, that year she finished ninth. It may not have yielded the results she had hoped for, but her participation made history. She became the first Drag Race contestant to come out as transgender as she was already transitioning before the show.

Twitter celebrated Kylie Sonique Love's win

Fans online have gone into a frenzy by congratulating the reigning drag queen. Kylie Sonique Love's victory awed Twitter users, which explains why most believe it was a "well-deserved" win.

One user commented:

"Huuuuge congrats to the winner of #AllStars6, so deserved!! I'm actually so sad the season is over, I would've loved to see any of them win, what an amazing group of queens."

While another wrote:

"HERSTORY WAS MADE TONIGHT !! congrats to the INCREDIBLE and ICONIC reigning all stars queen @xoSonique!!!! this feels so correct and monumental to finally have our first trans all stars winner."

Eureka!, Ginger Minj, and Ra'Jah O'Hara were the finalists for RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 6 title.

