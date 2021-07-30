"You can't cancel someone who doesn't give a s**t" - defiant Darren Till refuses to back down after sharing provocative meme on transgenders

UFC fighter Darren Till recently uploaded a controversial meme about transgender people to his social media accounts.

As a result, many on the internet called him out, accusing him of harboring transphobic sentiments.

Till had shared the following post on Twitter and Instagram:

It later came to light that the post had been reported to Merseyside Police, who are now looking into the case. Instead of backing down, 'The Gorilla' responded to the news by saying:

"The post got 100k likes… it was a successful day of posting on Instagram I would say… I’ve got a belter post this weekend for u, even more offensive. turn post notifications on!!!!"

Darren Till took things further by uploading a video to his Instagram account, where he appeared to be standing by his actions.

"As everyone knows, I'm always posting very controversial things right, I'm never going to change... So the other day I posted this transgender meme, I thought it was funny and I knew it was going to get a backlash. I've actually got, right now, transgender people in my DMs and Instagram who are friends. Like I've got transgender friends you know, who I speak to. They thought it was hilarious and whatever, but it is what it is anyway. You can't cancel someone who doesn't give a s--t and I don't give a s--t." Darren Till said in the video.

This is not the first time Till has made controversial statements on social media. Some time ago, he accused Chad Mendes and T.J. Dillashaw of taking performance enhancing drugs in a Twitter post.

Chad mendes making a comeback is great an all but how much 💉💉💉 is he on? More than TJ or less… 🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️ — D (@darrentill2) July 17, 2021

Darren Till's next fight is expected to take place in September

The Sept. 4 UFC event — headlined by Darren Till x Derek Brunson — is close to being moved back to Las Vegas from London, sources say. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 28, 2021

A fight between Darren Till and Derek Brunson was being targeted to take place in London. But according to Ariel Helwani, the UFC is now trying to move it back to Las Vegas.

'The Gorilla' was last seen in action in July 2020 when he took on former 185-pound champ Robert Whittaker on Fight Island. Till ended up losing the fight via unanimous decision.

