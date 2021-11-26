'The B*tch Who Stole Christmas' cast: RuPaul, Gottmik, and others star in VH1's Christmas film 

The queens of Christmas are here with RuPaul's The B*tch Who Stole Christmas. The movie features the largest ensemble of drag queens to ever come together for a Christmas movie. As Randy Barbato, World of Wonder co-founder and the movie's producer, said of the film:

"There are 1,000 Christmas movies this year, but only one with drag queens."

Apart from RuPaul, The B*tch Who Stole Christmas features Drag Race superstars Ginger Minj, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Peppermint, Jan, Latrice Royale, Jaymes Mansfield, Gottmik, Morgan McMichaels, Porkchop, Chad Michaels, Heidi N Closet, Kelly Mantle, Kimora Blac, Laganja Estranja, Manila Luzon, Mayhem Miller, Pandora Boxx, Raven, Rock M. Sakura, and Kylie Sonique Love.

In addition to the 20 drag queens, longtime RuPaul's Drag Race judges Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, and Ross Matthews also have supporting roles in VH1's The B*tch Who Stole Christmas.

'The B*tch Who Stole Christmas' synopsis

The B*tch Who Stole Christmas is RuPaul's Christmas comedy about a driven fashion journalist played by Krysta Rodriguez. She is headed to a Christmas-obsessed town to find a riveting story, as directed by her editor. She quickly gets drawn into the town's Winter Ball competition, which features a wide range of troublesome citizens who are dead set on ruining the holiday spirit.

The official synopsis of the movie read:

"A fashion journalist who is sent to a Christmas-obsessed small town to dig up a story finds herself in the middle of cut-throat housewives and a high stakes Christmas competition."

Where can you watch 'The B*tch Who Stole Christmas'?

RuPaul's newest holiday comedy The B'tch Who Stole Christmas, will premiere on VH1 on December 2. It is a part of VH1's upcoming slate of original holiday projects produced by Barbato and Fenton Bailey.

Other films that are also part of the package include: Adventures in Christmasing starring Kim Fields, Kel Mitchell, and Eva Marcille; Hip Hop Family Christmas featuring Keri Hilson, Ne-Yo, MC Lyte, and Redman; Let's Get Merried with Xosha Roquemore and Tahj Mowry, and Miracles Across 125th Street starring Cannon, Lil' Kim, Tommy Davidson, Akon, and more.

Edited by R. Elahi