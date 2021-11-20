Where to watch '8-bit Christmas'? Release date, trailer and all about the holiday film

How far are you willing to go to get a Nintendo as a Christmas present? Michael Dowse's 8-bit Christmas will take you through the tribulations of getting a Nintendo. It was a pretty big deal in the 80s, and the film shows exactly how big.

8-bit Christmas alternates between flashbacks and the modern-day as Jake Doyle recounts a momentous Christmas adventure from his childhood to his daughter.

Here's everything you need to know about 8-bit Christmas ahead of its release.

When is '8-bit Christmas' expected to release?

8-bit Christmas is a distinctive Christmas comedy directed by Michael Dowse, set to release on November 24 on HBO Max. It is based on a book of the same name by Kevin Jakubowski, who is also credited for the movie's screenplay.

The cast of 8-bit Christmas features Neil Patrick Harris as adult Jake Doyle and Winslow Fegley as young Jake Doyle. June Diane Raphael, David Cross, Cyrus Arnold, and Steve Zahn are other remarkable members of the cast.

The film is a collaborative production between Warner Bros. Pictures, New Line Cinema, and Star Thrower Entertainment, exclusively distributed by HBO Max. It is very different from the traditional roster of Hallmark-style Christmas movies.

The official synopsis for 8-bit Christmas by IMDb reads:

"In 1980s Chicago, a ten-year-old sets out on a quest to get the Christmas gift of his generation - the latest and greatest video game system."

Check out the trailer for '8-bit Christmas'

The official trailer for 8-bit Christmas dropped on November 4, 2021. It features a spirited narrative of the 80s set amidst picturesque, snow-covered Chicago. The trailer introduces us to a young Jake Doyle (Winslow Fegley) and his eccentric group of friends who are prepared to leave no stone unturned in getting a Nintendo entertainment system for the holidays.

The whirlwind Christmas adventure narrated by adult Jake Doyle (Neil Patrick Harris) makes it sound "Legen-Wait for it... DARY!", as Barney Stinson would describe it. Of course, the anecdote comes across too over-the-top and draws some quick-witted quips from his daughter.

8-bit Christmas is just in time for a family Thanksgiving watch. It's a perfect combination of exhilarating for the kids and 80s nostalgia for the adults.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

8-bit Christmas will be available exclusively on HBO Max from November 24.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar