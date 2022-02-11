RuPaul’s Drag Race Episode 6: Release date, preview, guest judge and more

The queens are all set to return in a new episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14. While the VH1 series began with 14 contestants, that number has now come down to 10.

Between the third and fifth episodes, the eliminated contestants were June Jambalaya, Alyssa Hunter, and Orion Story. The upcoming installment (Episode 6) will also not have Kornbread "The Snack" Jeté among the contestants. While she was not eliminated from the competition, she was forced to exit early due to an ankle injury.

Meanwhile, the remaining drag queens include Angeria Paris VanMicheals, Daya Betty, Willow Pill, Maddy Morphosis, Lady Camden, Jorgeous, Jasmine Kennedie, Kerry Colby, DeJa Skye, and Bosco.

When will Episode 6 air?

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 Episode 6 will air on Friday, February 11 at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on VH1 and will have a runtime of 43 minutes.

If viewers don’t have access to the channel, they can also opt to watch it on several streaming services such as YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream, Sling, FuboTV, and Philo. Furthermore, new episodes will also be available to stream on Paramount+.

What to expect from RuPaul’s Drag Race's new episode?

The network released a preview video that begins with the queens arriving in the work room after the elimination of Episode 5. Jorgeous, who was in the bottom two with Orion Story, expressed her relief at continuing her journey on the show.

The video moves forward to the next competition, where RuPaul Charles announces the next challenge for the contestants. It involved them creating unforgettable looks using unconventional items bought by Michelle Visage.

The upcoming episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 is titled “Glamazon Prime.” The official synopsis reads:

“Michelle Visage's online shopping has gotten out of hand; in this design challenge, the queens are tasked with making outfits from all the junk she has ordered; Taraji P. Henson (Empire) guest judges.”

One of the remaining 10 drag queens will be eliminated in this upcoming episode. It will also welcome actress Taraji P. Henson as a guest judge alongside the regular panel consisting of Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, and Ross Mathews.

The contestants are competing to be crowned America’s Next Drag Superstar. The winner will receive a one-year supply of Anastasia Beverly Hills cosmetics and a whopping cash prize of $100,000.

Edited by Atul S