"Definitely not what I anticipated”: RuPaul's Drag Race's Maddy Morphosis reacts to backlash

One of the participants of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Maddy Morphosis, is receiving backlash for appearing on the show, which aired on January 7, 2022 on VH1.

Maddy Morphosis reacts to receiving backlash

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 has made some major changes from previous seasons. The new season introduced North Carolina queen Maddy Morphosis, who is the first-ever heterosexual, cisgender male contestant on the show since the show began in 2009.

Morphosis, who calls herself "Arkansas' most overrated drag queen", started drag back in 2017 and was very excited to be a part of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14. Morphosis was expecting to be welcomed with open arms, but her presence has only caused a stir and annoyed fans of the show.

Speaking about the backslash, Morphosis said she was not expecting that her presence will be received with so much negativity, “I’ve been doing drag for about five years or so,” Morphosis explained to Out.

“There’s always been some reaction from people when they find out I am straight, but it was always just kind of like, ‘Oh, you are? Okay cool.’ There was never an issue, no one ever said anything, and I’ve done shows, pageants all over the place. Going into the show, I thought it was gonna be, you know, a little blip, a little fun fact. I had no idea it was gonna be the topic of so much discussion and such a polarizing thing for people. Definitely not what I anticipated.”

However, Morphosis did find support from season 13 star of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Gottmik saying,

“Drag is for everyone. It’s an art form. It’s not about your identity.”

About RuPaul's Drag Race's season 14

Broadcasting on VH1, RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 features the youngest cast of all time, all under the age of 32.

The fierce queens, Alyssa Hunter, Angeria Paris VanMicheals, Bosco, Daya Betty, DeJa Skye, Jasmine Kennedie, Jorgeous, Kerri Colby , Kornbread "The Snack" Jeté , Lady Camden, Orion Story, Willow Pill, June Jambalaya, and Maddy Morphosis, are competing for the title of America's Next Drag Superstar on RuPaul’s Drag Race, hosted by RuPaul Charles.

