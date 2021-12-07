'RuPaul’s Drag Race' Season 14 contestant list: Meet Alyssa Hunter and others from VH1 show

RuPaul’s Drag Race returns with season 14 this January. It will be yet another season that will welcome contestants to compete for America’s Next Drag Superstar title and a $100,000 cash prize.

RuPaul will bring the “Candyland” theme to the show which will have exciting stops like Glitter Lake, Rock Candy Runway and Ice Cream Werkroom.

RuPaul’s Drag Race is a long-running show on VH1 that has bagged Emmy Awards and has managed to keep viewers hooked to the series. The new season’s contestant list is also something fans are excited about. Take a look at the queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14.

'RuPaul’s Drag Race' Season 14 features a diverse range of contestants

Alyssa Hunter

Alyssa Hunter is a 26-year-old professional drag queen from Puerto Rico. Her love for the runway started at the age of 16 when she won her first pageant. Her name is derived from famous drag queen Alyssa Edwards, and Miss Continental 2000, Danielle Hunter.

The RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant’s inspiration is her mother, who once won the title of Miss Puerto Rico.

In an interview with VH1, she described herself as passionate, competitive and fierce. Hunter is confident that she has all the qualities to win this season.

Angeria Paris VanMicheals

Angeria Paris VanMicheals hails from Atlanta, Georgia and likes to be called "Angie." The drag queen is a “pageant girl” who is set to charm viewers on RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14.

According to VanMicheals, she deserves to win the crown because she has charisma, talent, passion, and also, a heart.

Her bio on her own website reads:

“Angeria Paris VanMichaels, also known simply as ‘Angie', is the epitome of southern charm, high glamour, and Atlanta drag pageantry at its absolute finest. From the country roads of Sparta, GA to the main stage of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 Angie is conquering the world with her sweet spirit and unwavering love, and passion for drag.”

Daya Betty

Daya Betty is a 25-year-old drag queen from Springfield, Missouri. Her name is a play on the word 'diabetic.'

Betty was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes when she was in high school. In an interview with VH1, she revealed one of the strangest things about her is that she is often sweaty and stinky.

She owns a website that offers customized merchandise and club bookings. Betty has described her views on drag in her bio. She said:

“To me, drag has never been about glamour and perfection. The blood, the sweat, the tears; the ability to create something from nothing - THAT is what the artistry is about to me.”

Maddy Morphosis

Maddy Morphosis is grabbing a lot of attention since the latest season's contestants' list of RuPaul’s Drag Race was announced. One of the reasons is that Morphosis is the first non-LGBTQ+ contestant on the show. His Instagram profile description reads:

“Arkansas’s Most Overrated Drag Queen.”

Morphosis draws inspiration from art and pop-culture while performing and is known as the “comedy queen.”

In addition to the aforementioned participants, RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 also includes Jorgeous, Kerry Colby, June Jambalaya, Jasmine Kennedie, Lady Camden, Orion Story, DeJa Skye, Willow Pill, Bosco, and Kornbread Jeté.

When will ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 14 air?

The network recently dropped the show’s trailer, which looks promising. The official synopsis of RuPaul’s Drag Race reads:

“In this Emmy Award-winning series hosted by RuPaul, America's most sickening queens compete in fashion and performance challenges in hopes of snatching the crown as the next drag superstar.”

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14 is all set to premiere on Friday, January 7, 2022, on VH1. It will be a two-hour episode, starting at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET).

