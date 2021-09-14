Who is Jamie Campbell? Inside drag queen's life that inspired Amazon Prime's "Everybody's Talking About Jamie"

On Monday (September 13), Amazon Prime's feature film on drag queen Jamie Campbell, Everybody's Talking About Jamie, premiered in London. The film is based on a musical of the same name. Tom MacRae wrote the original musical with composer Dan Gillespie Sells.

The coming-of-age musical drama was inspired by a 2011 television documentary Jamie: Drag Queen at 16. The feature film Everybody's Talking About Jamie is directed by Jonathan Butterell and stars British actor Max Harwood. He plays the titular role of Jamie New (based on Jamie Campbell).

The biographical film stars Sarah Lancashire, Sharon Horgan (Game Night fame), and Richard E. Grant.

The biographical film on Jamie Campbell's life will be released on September 17

Jamie Campbell is expected to be around 24 years old and hails from Sheffield. The English drag queen prefers His/Her/Him pronouns and has an alter-ego named Fifi la True, who prefers her/she.

In an interview with DailyMail, he said,

"As soon as she was born, the first five years, I just put everything on Fifi, my self-worth and stuff because you get a lot of attention when you're out in drag, I got lost in that character."

In his biographical documentary titled Jamie: Drag Queen at 16, he revealed that Fifi was born at my end-of-school prom. Jamie came out at 14 and was bullied because of his orientation.

He spoke to the BBC about his alter-ego, Fifi. Campbell said,

"As soon as she was born really, the first five years, I just put everything on Fifi, my self-worth and stuff because obviously, you get a lot of attention when you're out in drag, I got lost in that character."

The documentary also highlighted Jamie Campbell's positive relationship with his mother. She discussed her love and relentless support for her son in an interview with BBC 3. He said,

"I was fortunate that when I got home, my mum heaped love and support on me."

Furthermore, Campbell added,

"My mum's always just wanted me to be who I am. She didn't want me to change myself for other people and always told me to be my person."

Also Read

Jamie Campbell is currently working on his drag and fashion projects. In January 2021, his collaborative design with Snag Elastic was released. Campbell was also reported to have visited the movie set and praised the actors in the film.

Edited by Srijan Sen