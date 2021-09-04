Where to watch The Eyes of Tammy Faye (2021)? Release date, streaming details, cast and all about the film

The Eyes of Tammy Faye is an upcoming biographical drama feature inspired by a documentary of the same name that arrived back in 2000. The forthcoming biopic will focus on a portion of the lives of American televangelists Tammy Faye and Jim Bakker.

The film is directed by Michael Showalter and stars Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield in the leading roles. The Eyes of Tammy Faye will come to theaters globally later this month or next year.

The Eyes of Tammy Faye (2021): Everything about the upcoming feature

When is The Eyes of Tammy Faye releasing theatrically?

The Eyes of Tammy Faye (2021) (Image via Searchlight Pictures)

In the US, The Eyes of Tammy Faye will release on 17 September 2021. However, in Argentina and Italy, the Tammy Faye biopic will be released on 23 September 2021.

The movie's release dates in Portugal, Iceland and the Netherlands are January 20, January 28 and February 3 next year. In Spain, Turkey and Lithuania, the film will arrive on 25 February 2022.

The movie is also expected to be released in the UK, Canada, Russia and Germany, but the dates are yet to be announced. Apart from that, The Eyes of Tammy Faye will screen at TIFF on September 12.

Where to watch The Eyes of Tammy Faye online?

A still from the trailer (Image via Searchlight Pictures)

Unfortunately, The Eyes of Tammy Faye is not arriving on any OTT platform like Hulu, HBO Max, Disney Plus or Netflix. Hence, viewers will have to wait for an official word from Searchlight Pictures.

The Eyes of Tammy Faye: Runtime and cast

Andrew Garfield (L) and Jessica Chastain (R) (Image via Searchlight Pictures)

The upcoming American biographical drama will be two hours and six minutes (126 minutes) long and will feature the following star cast:

Jessica Chastain as Tammy Faye Bakker

Chandler Head as Young Tammy Faye

Andrew Garfield as Jim Bakker

Cherry Jones as Rachel LaValley

Vincent D'Onofrio as Jerry Falwell

Fredric Lehne as Fred Grover

Louis Cancelmi as Richard Fletcher

Sam Jaeger as Roe Messner

Gabriel Olds as Pat Robertson

Mark Wystrach as Gary Paxton

Jay Huguley as Jimmy Swaggart

What to expect from the film?

A still of Garfield and Chastain reprising the leading roles in the film (Image via Searchlight Pictures)

It would be an understatement to say that fans can expect stellar performances from the leading pair. Both Garfield and Chastain have gone under a massive makeover for their respective roles - especially the latter, who seems unrecognizable with her makeup and mannerisms.

Jessica Chastain is unrecognizable with a prosthetic makeover (Image via Searchlight Pictures)

After watching the trailer, many fans are rooting for Jessica Chastain to win an Academy Award for her portrayal of the leading lady in The Eyes of Tammy Faye. From the perspective of the storyline, the movie will follow the late Tammy Faye and her ex-husband Jim Bakker's rise to fame as televangelists.

The film will also capture their careers' decline and low points after Jim Bakker becomes entangled in controversies. The movie's focus will be the subject of The Eyes of Tammy Faye (2000) documentary.

