Why was Kornbread "The Snack" Jeté disqualified from RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14?

One of the strong contenders of RuPaul's Drag Race, Kornbread "The Snack" Jeté, will no longer participate in Season 14 of the show.

The Queen Kornbread "The Snack" Jeté was forced to exit early due to an ankle injury and will no longer be in the race for America’s Next Drag Superstar crown.

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14: Why was Kornbread "The Snack" Jeté disqualified?

On Friday’s episode of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14, the Queens heard a piece of upsetting news from RuPaul.

At the show's beginning, RuPaul gathered all the participants to inform them that their Los Angeles-based sister, Kornbread "The Snack" Jeté, had pulled out of the competition due to an ankle injury from the acting challenge last week.

Confirming the same via a video message recorded from her hotel room, Kornbread told other Queens:

“You're probably wondering why I'm not there. During last week's acting challenge, I rolled my ankle, and when I went home and went to sleep, I woke up in excruciating pain. My ankle was extremely swollen.”

Explaining further about her condition, she said that doctors had advised her to stay off her feet for the next eight weeks. She added:

“Unfortunately, this is the end for me in Season 14.”

But before concluding her message, she did cheer up the other Queens saying:

“For now, the bakery is closed, but, look on the bright side: ya'll might actually have a chance at winning the crown now that I'm gone. Bye, and don't cry for me, Miss Argentina."

Since the very first challenge, Kornbread has impressed everyone with her performance in season 14. She was one of the top contenders for RuPaul's Drag Race title.

Kornbread is not the first Queen to exit the show before the end of the season due to an injury. Eureka O'Hara also left the ninth season due to a torn ACL from an acting challenge. She was the first contestant in the history of RuPaul's Drag Race to leave the show midway through due to an injury. However, she did return for the tenth season of the show in 2018, finishing as runner-up.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 will air on January 8, 2022, on VH1. The show can also be seen on Hulu in the US, WOW Presents Plus in the UK, on Stan in Australia, and Indian viewers can watch the show on Netflix.

