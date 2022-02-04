When will RuPaul’s Drag Race episode 5 air? Release date, sneak peek, and more

The fierce queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race are all ready to put their best foot forward in the upcoming episode of the show, to be titled as America’s Next Drag Superstar at the end of the show.

The sneak peek of episode 5 showed the Queens gearing up to win the next challenge airing on February 4, 2022 at 8.00pm ET on VH1.

RuPaul’s Drag Race episode 5 release date, sneak peek, and more

Episode 5 of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 will be released on February 4, 2022.

The sneak peek of episode 5 was showing that the Queens are now ready to amp up their games and stand out from the rest in the next challenge.

Popstar Ava Max will be the guest judge in episode 5 of RuPaul’s Drag Race. The queens will have to make parody PSAs in the next episode. The parody will be for a new charity, supporting the first eliminated Drag Race Queens, with Queens Tempest DuJour, Jaymes Mansfield, and Kahmora Hall.

In episode 4, the Queens were assigned their first acting challenge. They were asked to create some of the most iconic moments for a Drag Race super tease extended trailer. Maddy Morphosis and Willow Pill were made team captains for the last challenges.

For their performance in Night Of A Thousand Jennifer Lopez’s runway challenge, Angeria Paris VanMichaels, DeJa Skye, and Willow Pill received positive feedback.

Meanwhile, Alyssa Hunter, Kerri Colby, and Kornbread “The Snack” Jete received negative critiques from the alternating judge Ross Matthews. Due to the incredible performance, Angeria Paris VanMichaels won 5,000 dollars cash tip.

Upset with the outcome of the challenge, Kerri Colby vowed to make a comeback in next challenge, she said in a sneak peek trailer for episode 5.

“I know what the judges want to see now, so if they want a monster and they want scary Kerri, they about to get scary motherf*cking Kerri,”

RuPaul’s Drag Race is the first-ever show to win a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Reality-Competition Program and a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program in the same year.

Episode 5 of RuPaul’s Drag Race will air on February 4 at 8.00pm ET on VH1. The show can also be seen on Hulu in the U.S., WOW presents Plus in the U.K., on Stan in Australia, and Indian viewers can watch the show on Netflix.

