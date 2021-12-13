'Let's Get Merried': Plot, release date, and more about the upcoming Christmas film

This Christmas season, get ready for some fun with VH1's upcoming movie Let's Get Merried. The Christmas original follows the story of a bachelorette party as a weekend of fun spirals into a full-blown crisis during the holiday season.

What is 'Let's Get Merried' about?

The cast of @VH1's 'Let's Get Merried' is giving the inside scoop on what will make the film a fan favorite! 🎁Catch your new fave holiday classic coming to @VH1 – MONDAY, DEC 13 at 9/8c, part of #NaughtyOrNice. 🎄⭐️

Peer pressure is really difficult to cope with, and it doesn't help to be depressed and lonely in the holiday season with love in the air. It's not an ideal situation to make any decisions, let alone the decision of getting married. A super fun bachelorette weekend is planned at a Christmas-themed adventure park with lots of drinks and fun. However, things take a turn for the worse when the holiday hater of the group suddenly decides to get married to a man she has never met. Watch Let's Get Merried for some Christmas rendezvous at a wild bachelorette party.

Where to watch the film?

Let's Get Merried will release on December 13, 2021. It will be available to watch on VH1. The American Christmas drama is directed by Veronica Rodriguez and written by Sasha Perl Raver.

Cast list of 'Let's Get Married'

Let’s Get Merried stars Nicole Power, Tahj Mowry, and Xosha Roquemore in the main roles. Others in the cast include Mishel Prada, Nicolette Pearse, Savannah Basley, Conor McMahon, Cassandra Potenza, Kayala Jo Faris, and Ivan Lopez.

More about the new Christmas movie coming soon

What is interesting about the film is that the project is driven by women of color. Let’s Get Merried is an executive produced by Eva Longoria and her production company UnbeliEVAble. Eva Longoria, CEO of UnbeliEVAble Entertainment, has said in an interview,

“From its inception, the UnbeliEVAble team and I have championed and uplifted fresh, diverse voices both in front and behind the camera, and to have ViacomCBS as a partner in this mission is very exciting. I’m so proud to see our first project come to life with a diverse cast and first-time Latina director Veronica Rodriguez in the driver’s seat.”

Don't miss the upcoming Christmas comedy-drama Let's Get Married. Watch it on VH1 on December 13, 2021.

