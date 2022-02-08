Who is Heidi Bivens? Meet 'Euphoria' designer who styled Zendaya's Rue, Hunter Schafer's Jules, and the rest of the cast

Euphoria is reaching new heights with the release of each episode, and more fans are being attracted to the cast and their characters. But one can't deny their attraction to the colorful, classy, and chic costumes the stars have been spotted wearing on the show.

It was clear from the very start that the show would not only be about drama and social media, but it will be heavily influenced by high school teenagers and their obsession to be fashionably dressed. Each character has a unique sense of style, and they are very possessive about it. They like to think of it as their identity, and that is what the designer Heidi Bivens was trying to achieve from the start.

Who is the costumer designer for 'Euphoria,' Heidi Bivens?

45-year-old Heidi Bivens was born on June 27, 1976, in Virginia, USA. She will be 46 this summer in 2022.

Heidi Bivens is an international fashion stylist, costume designer, and editor who began her career in New York at W-Magazine and WWD. The designer moved to New York after high school and started interning for WWD, Paper, and W-Magazine in college.

Heidi's work has been for artists, actors, models, and filmmakers. It is an amalgamation of Italian neorealism, Hollywood cinema, and the French new wave.

Heidi has always been passionate about films, and her costume designs can be seen in movies such as David Lynch's "Inland Empire," Harmony Korine's "Spring Break," Max Winkler's "Ceremony," and M.Bash's "The Wait," Harmony Korine's "The Beach Bum," and Michael Gondry's "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind."

Heidi Bidven's work in 'Euphoria'

Heidi Biven's work in Euphoria has gained her a lot of fame and recognition. It has been possible due to her vision and her hard work behind making these characters look realistic and, at the same time, a part of a teenager's fantasy.

Heidi told SSENSE:

"When you are thinking about a character’s background, if you’re thinking about every single piece that is there and creating a reason—a where, and a why, and a how—that’s when you can really create authenticity."

She added:

"On Euphoria and on The Beach Bum, my research involved looking for images of real people, snapping pictures of people on the street, finding random images of people who aren’t famous. I try to find examples of real world people."

Heidi described each of her character's growth as a personality and their individual styles in an interview with Vogue. According to her, we can see Zendaya's character Rue being well-rounded and in a comfort zone, so that she has a baby blanket wrapped around her and maintains her mental health through fashion.

Whereas Jules, Hunter Schafer's character, is experimenting with her looks this season. She is coming to terms with her sexual identity and her identity as a transgender person in the show.

Sydney Sweeney's character 'Cassie' is dressing up just to impress, a feeling of wanting to be loved by embracing her traditional feminity. Barbie Ferriera, who plays Kat, is maturing in her style and starting to feel confident in her own body and skin.

She is expressing the storm inside her head through her outfit choices. Sometimes they are bold, while other times a bit more conservative but always expressing her personal feelings in Euphoria.

Alexa Demie's character Maddy is growing darker this season as she is experimenting with her freedom while coming of age. Just as she is maturing as a character, her fashion sense is also evolving. Maude Apatow, who plays Lexi in Euphoria, is the most conservative out of all the other characters, she is a bit more shy and introverted in her fashion choices.

Overall all the characters in Euphoria Season 2 are experiencing changes, and fans can see these changes reflected in their styles and personas.

