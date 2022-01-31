Tom Holland and Zendaya net worth: Spider-Man couple's fortune explored as they reportedly buy £3 million London mansion

Hollywood's favourite couple, Tom Holland and Zendaya, are ready to move into their new home in London. According to several reports, they have picked up the keys to a six-bedroom mansion in Richmond, which Tom bought for £3 million ($4.03 million) last month.

Tom and Zendaya already own a three-bed flat in London and a £3 million ($4.03 million) mansion in Los Angeles, respectively. They are currently planning on a £250,000 ($336,344) do-up, which renovation firm KGF Group will lead, to include a gym, cinema and man cave, among other things, in their London mansion.

All about Tom Holland and Zendaya's net worth and their new home

Tom Holland and Zendaya have a new mansion in London (Images via WireImage and Getty)

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Tom Holland and Zendaya have net worths of £13.38 million ($18 million) and £11.16 million ($15 million), respectively. Tom, whose base salary per movie is £2.98-3.72 million ($4-5 million) as of now, earned £185,956 ($250,000) for his brief appearance as Spiderman in Captain America: Civil War (2016).

Although his base salary for Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) was £372,312 ($500,000), with bonuses based on the movie's performance, he ultimately grossed at least £1.12 million ($1.5 million). He reportedly earned £2.23 million ($3 million) for appearing in Avengers: Endgame (2018).

Although there is no information about how much Zendaya earns or has earned for the movies she has worked on, she has allegedly spent a fortune buying properties. Zendaya paid £1.04 million ($1.4 million) for a home in Northridge and £2.98 million ($4 million) for a 5,000 square foot home sitting on four acres in Encino in 2017 and 2020, respectively.

The Richmond property Tom bought for himself and his girlfriend is four miles away from Kingston upon Thames, where Tom's childhood home is. About the 25-year-olds, who are reportedly moving in this summer, a source told the Daily Mail:

"Tom has spent quite some time making this house into his perfect home, and Zendaya has been visiting him in London, so let's see. They are Hollywood's hot, young couple and don't want to be apart."

While Zendaya is currently looking forward to reprising her role as Chani in the sequel to Dune (2021), Tom is all set to appear as Nathan Drake in the movie Uncharted (2022) and star in an upcoming Fred Astaire biopic.

