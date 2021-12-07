How tall was Fred Astaire? Tom Holland set to star as iconic star in biopic

Tom Holland has confirmed that he has been cast as Fred Astaire in the upcoming biopic on the iconic dancer and actor.

At the Spider-Man: No Way Home red carpet event that took place in London, the 25-year-old actor told The Associated Press:

"I am playing Fred Astaire. Yeah, I am. The script came three weeks ago. Amy Pascal has the script."

Producer Amy Pascal, who has been working with Tom Holland on the Spider-Man franchise, had previously said that she wanted the actor to play Astaire, but Tom was yet to comment on the same. And when the Spider-Man star finally verified the news, it sparked mixed reactions online as fans took to the internet to express their thoughts.

What kind of reactions has the Tom Holland news given rise to?

Fred Astaire was a legendary star who was most popular for his dancing skills, among other talents. He was a great performer who could sing, dance, act, and do everything a television presenter could possibly do. Astaire starred in many musicals, television specials, and movies and remained a superstar throughout three long decades (1930s-1950s).

The news of the 5'8.11" (173cm) actor Tom Holland playing the 5'8.9" (175cm) star, Fred Astaire, has caused quite a stir on social media platforms. Some said that his performance would be Oscar-worthy, while on the contrary, some said that the casting was absolutely undesirable.

The Sting @TSting18 Tom Holland has been cast to play Fred Astaire in a new biopic of the legendary dancer. Yeah, I can see that working. Tom Holland has been cast to play Fred Astaire in a new biopic of the legendary dancer. Yeah, I can see that working. https://t.co/9VNQ7rWTww

One person on Twitter commented:

"Tom Holland as Fred Astaire. This casting is absolutely perfect."

While another person said:

"Not that there’s anything wrong with Tom Holland, but Fred Astaire stated explicitly that he didn’t want a movie made about him. Stop making films about people who express their wishes against it. It’s disrespectful."

A netizen wrote:

"Tom Holland got cast as Fred Astaire because of his umbrella performance on Lip Sync battle."

Whereas another Twitter user said:

"Tom Holland isn't Nathan Drake and he for sure isn't Fred Astaire. Bizarre casting."

Here are some other tweets that present opinions against Tom Holland playing Astaire:

Aniq @aniqrahman Tom Holland just confirmed he’ll be playing Fred Astaire! I can’t wait to see his dance and singing performance in this biopic



Tom Holland just confirmed he’ll be playing Fred Astaire! I can’t wait to see his dance and singing performance in this biopichttps://t.co/FwdbBujN82

Even though the news has divided netizens into two groups, it is undoubtedly an interesting one.

However, no matter how differentiated people's opinions are, it is certain that, be it for Tom Holland or Fred Astaire, fans will be eagerly waiting for the movie to release.

