Will Spider-Man: No Way Home be on Disney Plus? Streaming details and all about the MCU film

Avengers: Endgame hinted at the possibility of the multiverse in MCU, Loki and What if...? confirmed its presence, and Spider-Man: No Way Home will take the concept to the next level. Spidey fans have already cooked up many theories around the web-slinger's sixth outing in MCU (third in the standalone series).

The Marvel and Sony joint venture is probably the most ambitious superhero project from MCU after Avengers: Endgame. However, there is an apparent confusion around the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home on Disney Plus, or any other digital platform.

The next part of this article will reveal every known detail about No Way Home's online release.

Spider-Man: No Way Home — Release date, where to watch, streaming details, and more

Will Spider-Man: No Way Home arrive on Disney Plus?

Spider-Man No Way Home's Disney Plus release (Image via Disney Plus)

Spider-Man: No Way Home will release exclusively in theaters, which means viewers will have to wait for its digital arrival. However, fans expecting the movie's arrival on Disney Plus should keep their hopes down as it is not that likely to happen any time soon.

The reason being, Sony and Disney's deal, which is due to start in 2022. The deal will allow all theatrical releases from the former to come to the latter's digital and cable platforms. The partnership includes projects that will be released between 2022 and 2026.

The official press release that Sony Pictures released on April 21, 2021, states that:

"The Walt Disney Company (DIS) and Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) today announced a multi-year content licensing agreement for U.S. streaming and TV rights to Sony Pictures’ new theatrical releases across Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution’s vast portfolio of platforms including its streaming services Disney+ and Hulu, as well as linear entertainment networks including ABC, Disney Channels, Freeform, FX and National Geographic."

Sony Pictures further added:

"The deal covers theatrical releases from 2022-2026 and begins for each film following its Pay 1 TV window. The agreement builds upon the companies’ prior arrangement which saw SPE movies licensed to FX in the post-Pay 1 TV window."

Hence the confusion around Spider-Man: No Way Home's homecoming on Disney Plus remains officially unresolved. No Way Home joining MCU's catalog on the OTT seems highly unlikely in 2021 because the movie's release is happening in most nations in December 2021.

When will Spider-Man: No Way Home be released theatrically?

Release dates for Now Way Home (Image via Sony Pictures)

The third Spider-Man film from MCU is scheduled to be released in most countries from December 15 to December 17, 2021, While some nations will welcome it later.

Here is the complete schedule of Spider-Man: No Way Home's theatrical release:

December 15: UK, France, Finland, Ireland, Indonesia, Italy, South Korea, Norway, Sweden, Taiwan, and Russia.

December 16: Australia, India, Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Czechia, Denmark, Singapore, Portugal, Mexico, and Malaysia.

December 17: USA, Spain, Iceland, Poland, Latvia, Lithuania, Turkey, and Canada.

December 23: Saudi Arabia and Hong Kong

January 7, 2022: Japan

January 8, 2022: Philippines

