How to pre-order Sydney Sweeney's hot pink Euphoria Swimsuit? The process explained as it reaches 500-person waitlist

Sydney Sweeney just brought fire as she was spotted wearing a hot pink piece from Frankies Bikini on Sunday's episode of Euphoria. The star looked sizzling in the episode 4 of season 2 of the HBO show Euphoria.

The star's character Cassie slipped into the swimsuit in an attempt to catch the attention of Jacob Elordi's character Nate. However, it was only Nate who didn't react to the swimsuit look, while all the fans loved the scene so much that they went online to buy it.

Many shoppers were struck by the star's memorable entrance during the birthday party of Alexa Demie's character Maddy, in this one-piece. The swimsuit features wrap-around ties, an open back, and a plunging neckline.

All about Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney hot pink swimsuit

The swimsuit is called The Gemma Wrap One Piece swimsuit which retails for the price of $180. A rep from the label, in an interview with Page Six, informed the publication that the sold-out style racked up a 500 person waitlist in 24 hours after the episode aired and is soon to be restocked.

The star herself made a comment about the bikini scene and said,

“I wanted something that kind of emulated Maddy in a way.” “I was like, ‘What is something that could be as risqué as possible, but not too far where you feel like this is ridiculous?'”

The bikini was inspired directly by Alexa Demie's character Maddy.

The one-piece is currently sold-out but can be preordered from the brand's official website where the site reassures you that the order will be delivered by 18 February 2022. The description of the piece on the website reads,

"The Gemma one piece swimsuit. A gorgeous piece with high leg cuts, simple triangle neckline, adjustable neck ties, and sexy wrap around details. Our new go to one piece swimsuit,"

Fans react to Sydney Sweeney wearing bikini

Skeltor69 @Skeltor69 sydney sweeney in that pink bikini could make me do anything sydney sweeney in that pink bikini could make me do anything

Zach Heltzel @zachheltzel @lafergs Sydney Sweeney gets into a pink bikini this week and throws up all over everyone in a hot tub. @lafergs Sydney Sweeney gets into a pink bikini this week and throws up all over everyone in a hot tub.

Greggs 🥀🔪 @Greggs_ @sydney_sweeney yeah that was disgusting bro. We on a hiatus this week. Loved the bikini tho .@sydney_sweeney yeah that was disgusting bro. We on a hiatus this week. Loved the bikini tho

It seems like fans loved the star in this bikini and her acting during the scene. Sydney's character has been giving us glorious high-school fashion outfits throughout the show and hopefully will give us many more.

About the show Euphoria

Euphoria is an American TV show which is in the genre of teen-drama streaming on HBO. The show revolves around a group of high school students who face real-life problems and as they are coming-of-age they explore every aspect of their lives including drugs, love, money, and social media.

In season 2, the storyline circles Sydney Sweeney's character Cassie and her feelings towards Jacob Elordi's character Nate. Both the characters are in love with each other but try to hide their feelings because of Maddy, who is Nate's ex-girlfriend and Cassie's best friend.

You can watch the show live every sunday at 9 pm EST on HBO or stream it online HBO max and Disney+ Hotstar.

