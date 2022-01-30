Sydney Sweeney fashion: Decoding Euphoria star's The Late Late Show With James Corden look worth $47,490 

For the promotion of HBO's Euphoria season 2, actress Sydney Sweeney made her debut on The Late Late Show With James Corden alongside Snowpiercer actor Daveed Diggs.

While actress, Sydney Sweeney was talking about her likes and dislikes, East Highland High School, her hobbies, her love for vintage cars, and how Alexa Demie accidentally broke her toes, our eyes were completely stuck at her gorgeous black & white bra-top dress from Christian Siriano's pre-fall 2022 collection.

Decoding the Outfit : Sydney Sweeney at The Late Late Show With James Corden

Let's take a look at Sydney's entire outfit on Wednesday's episode of the Late Late Show from top to bottom. First and foremost, the dress which caught the attention of many.

Christian Siriano Black and White Bra Top Dress which is available at christiansiaro.com for $1795 USD. The pair of earrings were from Saks Fifth Avenue, known as the Starburst Stud Earrings in 18K Gold with Pavé Diamonds which retail at a price of $6500 USD.

The star was featured wearing jewelry by David Yurman, which included 2 rings and three bracelets. Stax Three-Row Chain Link Ring in 18K White Gold and Diamonds, the ring retails at a price of $3,400 USD. The second ring named, Mini Chevron Pinky Ring in 18K White Gold with Pavé Diamonds retails at a price of $4,900 USD.

Coming onto the bracelets, Pavéflex Single Row Bracelet in 18K White Gold with Diamonds retails at a price of $5,700 USD.

The second bracelet, the Cable Hinged Bangle Bracelet in 18K White Gold with Pavé Diamonds retails at a price of $10,500 USD and the final bracelet worn by the star was Stax Three-Row Chain Link Bracelet in 18K White Gold with Diamonds which retails at a price of $14,000 USD.

Completing her elegant and classy look, the star wore a pair of Christian Louboutin Pigalle Follies Pumps that retail for $695 USD.

The whole outfit comes to a final price of whopping 47,490 USD. However, the outfit stole the spotlight and won the hearts of her fans. The outfit was clearly so amazing that it reminded us of her outfit for the 2021 People's Choice Awards in December. The dress swapped colors, the top was a white bow atop a black minidress.

Clearly, the black and white combination looks heavenly on Sydney Sweeney.

