How old is Cruz Beckham? Internet lashes out at "creepy" magazine cover

The i-D magazine recently unveiled the latest cover for its spring issue, featuring Cruz Beckham. However, his debut cover sparked controversy across various social media platforms.

David and Victoria Beckham's youngest son went shirtless for the cover, as his jeans were seen down to his ankles, exposing his undergarments. He was also sporting pink hair for the shoot.

Cruz Beckham has been in the news lately, as he turned 17 on February 20. His father shared his childhood memories on his Instagram story.

The i-D magazine recently released another cover for its “The Out of Body Issue,” which featured Paloma Elsesser. The American fashion model wore a sensational Miu Miu outfit.

Internet expressed disappointment over Cruz’s cover shoot

Cruz’s shirtless magazine cover raised red flags on social media, where many of them called it “inappropriate,” others pointed him out to be a minor.

Some of the netizens lost their cool and raised objections against his parents, saying:

“The Beckhams will do anything for money, 16 year old child, who looks like this, what's he going to look like when he's 20, shame on the parents X”

There were many others who called his cover “creepy” and “weird”, while others quoted it as “double standards against a girls."

Social media users expressed their disappointment and called it “cultural nepotism”, many even ended up saying:

“Lol stop pushing on us those rich kids without any talent, it's neither interesting nor funny”

Calling Cruz a minor, some of them were displeased with his tattoos, at the age of 17. Some called his cover "cringe" and commented:

"This is super cringe and inappropriate in every way. Literally no one wants to see a barely 17-year-old boy half-naked. It's actually quite gross when you think about it and is genuinely concerning. His parents should have never OK'd this and furthermore, neither should have this publication. If this was a 17-year-old girl, there would be no question about it. People would be outraged. And the same should apply here."

Many were not even sure of his age, and mockingly remarked:

“Wait I thought he was like 12!”

Some of them questioned Cruz’s credibility and said:

“Ahh rich kid with parents links in fashion getting a leg up …do any of his kids actually work at building something credible?”

Intimating their displeasure after seeing his photo, some commented on why the fashion industry is sexualising a minor. Some of them even called his cover a joke, saying:

"This is an absolute joke, shame on the photographer thinking this would be a good shoot. He is a child regardless if he is now 17. He is still a child unitl he is 18 and in America it 21!!"

What is Cruz Beckham’s age?

Born in 2005, Cruz is 17 years old and was born in Madrid, Spain. Cruz has three siblings: a sister named Harper Seven, and two brothers, Brooklyn and Romeo Beckham.

