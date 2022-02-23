What is the Miu Miu set? Where to buy and more as famous clothing set gets an Instagram account

Miuccia Prada’s recent launch, the Miu Miu set, has become a sensation. The Spring Summer 2022 collection of the brand is doing extremely well.

The Miu Miu set, which is part of the label’s latest collection is taking over fashion editorials and social media feeds. The outfit gained immense popularity only a few days of its launch, so much so that it even received its very own Instagram account, @miumiuset. The social media account is run by stylist Ashley.

Debuted in October 2021, the set comprises of micro-mini skirts and ultra-cropped tops. The collection quickly became a favorite among editors, stylists, celebrities, and influencers.

More about the Miu Miu set

Full of unexpected details, the ultra-feminine Prince of Wales check wool top is further enhanced by its cropped silhouette. The 25 cm long top is finished with hook closure on the back and a jersey brassiere attached on the inside.

The cropped cashmere sweater is 29 cm long. It possesses a cable-stitch motif and ribbed knit trim, which is enhanced by the knit logo. Those interested can take a closer look at the Miu Miu set by visiting the brand’s official website.

The brand unveiled its star-studded campaign for the sensational outfit, which featured Hailey Bieber, Naomi Campbell, and Emma Corrin.

Squid Game star Lee Yoo-mi also wore the latest edition’s Cashmere crew neck sweater for Elle magazine’s cover. Spider-Man actress Zendaya wore the Prince of Wales check wool top with a micro-mini skirt from the collection for the Interview Magazine photoshoot.

The i-D magazine recently released a photoshoot where Paloma Elsesser was dressed in the cropped set. In January, Dazed Korea magazine revealed a genderless editorial, which featured model Yugo Takano wearing the Miu Miu combination.

Aquaman actress Nicole Kidman also donned the brand’s outfit for Vanity Fair’s cover. One cannot miss out on Peter Do's team members, Jessica Wu and Vin Ho, who recreated the look for Halloween.

In addition to magazine covers, many other big names like fashion journalist Anna Dello Russo, American rapper Saweetie, and Italian blogger Chiara Ferragni also posted pictures on their Instagram accounts sporting the Miu Miu outfit.

Edited by Sabika