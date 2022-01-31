Where to buy Miu Miu x New Balance $695 shoes? Release date and more about collab

Miu Miu is all set to release its brand new shoes in collaboration with New Balance 574. The former is the brainchild of Miuccia Prada, the billionaire co-chief executive of Prada.

The footwear was first presented during the Spring Summer 2022 fashion show. The 574 New Balance x Miu Miu sneakers are the perfect blend of artisanal craft and sportswear, a redesigned classic. This partnership is one of the most unexpected.

All about Miu Miu x New Balance collab

The shoes, priced at $695, are available for pre-order on Miu Miu’s official website, where fans can have a closer look at them.

The sneakers own the signature shape along with artisan’s twist, putting forward the footwear in denim with raw edges that have been frayed.

Utilitarian shoes are produced in three colors: “White”, “Royal Blue”, and “Colonial Beige”.

Each pair exhibits dual-branded tongue tags and a denim “N” emblem on the lateral mid-panel.

The shoes are loaded with a 25mm rubber sole that underpins the denim reconstruction with the “White” and “Colonial Beige” iterations displaying a gum outsole and the “Royal Blue” version incorporated with a gray outsole, all of which are fixed in the 574’s usual manner.

Furthermore, the blue combination has more distressed work over it, with the ENCAP-equipped midsole bearing dye that’s been left uncleaned on the white rubber.

The shoe has a heel clip and New Balance branding on the rear, as well as dual-branded insoles.

More about Miu Miu

It was founded in 1993 and is a subsidiary of Prada. Headquartered in Paris, the French brand was started by Miuccia Prada. The Italian high fashion label specializes in women’s clothing and accessories.

Miuccia Prada is an Italian billionaire fashion designer as well as a businesswoman. Besides being the founder of Miu Miu, the 72-year old is the co-creative director of the luxury fashion label Prada.

