Valentino sneakers: Where to buy, price, and more

Valentino recently unveiled the details of its “Open for a Change” project. As a part of the project, two of the brand’s most iconic sneakers – Open and Rockstud Untitled, will be re-designed on the lines of sustainable fashion.

The brand is exploring new materials and techniques in its efforts to become more eco-conscious, thus involving the use of recycled and bio-based materials. This is the first step of the brand toward environmental conservation.

All about Valentino sneakers, price and more

Open Editions are priced at $690 USD, whereas Rockstud Untitled sneakers are priced at $850 USD. The sneakers are launched under Valentino Garavani’s “Open for a Change” initiative. The sustainable shoes can be purchased from the brand's official website.

The sneakers are available in beautiful shades like purple, black, yellow, green and so on, for both men and women. The eco-friendly sneakers are built on a foundation of bio-based materials.

An alternative leather is produced from viscose and polyurethane of corn-derived polyols. The upper part of both varieties is partially constructed from this material, while the strings are wholly made from recycled polyester. The brand's trademark studs, used to decorate the Rockstud Untitled edition, are drawn out of recycled nylon.

The showcase is produced from fully recycled cotton and paper, and the latter is derived from sustainably managed forests.

The two shoes mark the beginning of upcoming products from the Maison’s new Open for a Change project.

The sneakers, which were first released during Paris Fashion week from October 1 to 5, 2021 as part of a temporary installation at the Rombaut boutique, are also incorporated into the company’s SS22 collection.

The aim of the initiative is to amalgamate the brand’s inherent creativity with environmental needs. Following this principle, both sneakers are entirely cruelty-free, with a fully traceable European supply chain.

The suppliers have cautiously hand-picked all of them, as they satisfy the LCA (Life Cycle Assessment), which is a measure to scientifically calculate the environmental impact of a product during its entire life cycle.

