Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz wedding: Date, guest list, best men, and more

Brooklyn Beckham and actress Nicola Peltz are reportedly tying the knot this spring.

The chef and the actress reportedly started dating each other in October 2019 and made their relationship Instagram official in January 2020. Within less than a year of dating, Brooklyn proposed to his then-girlfriend in late June 2020.

In a November 2021 interview with Hello! magazine, Brooklyn Beckham revealed that the wedding would take place sometime in 2022.

Everything about Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's upcoming wedding

Brooklyn and Nicola will tie the knot on April 9 (Image via Getty Images)

The wedding, which will be exclusively covered by Vogue, will be taking place on April 9. According to reports, the young Hollywood couple who currently live in a £7.7 million ($10.49 million) Beverly Hills property, will be heading south-east for their big day, as the wedding is said to be held at Nicola's billionaire father's 27-bedroom, oceanfront mansion in Florida's Palm Beach.

Nicola, who wore a dress designed by her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham for her engagement announcement, opted to wear two Valentino gowns during the day for the ceremony and might wear a VB dress during the reception.

Brooklyn’s brothers Romeo (19) and Cruz (16) will be acting as Best Men for their older brother, while Nicola's older brother Brad will be taking up the role of her Chief Bridesmaid, according to The Sun. Brooklyn’s father David Beckham is said to be the Master of Ceremonies and will be making a speech during the nuptials.

The guest list reportedly includes several celebrities like Victoria’s Secret model Gigi Hadid, Nicole Richie, and Beckhams' family friends Gordon and Tana Ramsay. Brooklyn’s godfather Elton John might not make it to the wedding as his tour dates clash with that of the wedding.

A security detail has been employed for each side of the family to keep everyone safe on the said date and to keep unwanted guests away. Social media and phones will allegedly be banned for the day.

Edited by Siddharth Satish