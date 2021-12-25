"She didn't say yes for like five minutes": Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz relationship timeline explored as former opens up on marriage proposal

Brooklyn Beckham, 22, revealed the details of his marriage proposal to actress Nicola Peltz, 26, while talking to singer Sebastian Yatra in the latest episode of his online cookery show, Cookin' With Brooklyn.

The budding chef and photographer told his co-host (for the segment) how he got down on one knee in a room full of flowers and candles, but was left sweating when his fiancé took five minutes to say yes.

The two reportedly started dating in October 2019 but made their relationship official in January 2020, through an Instagram post. After dating for less than a year, Brooklyn proposed to his then-girlfriend in late June 2020.

In the latest episode of his cooking show, while talking about when he got engaged, Brooklyn Beckham told his co-host, Sebastian Yatra:

"Over a year ago now. I got like a bunch of flowers and candles. I got down on one knee and got the ring out and she didn't have a clue what I was doing. She just started crying her eyes out, but she didn't say yes for like five minutes. I was sweating like 'oh no,' it was a long five minutes."

Brooklyn Beckham says he would have married Nicola Peltz by now if not for the pandemic

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz (Image via WireImage)

According to the Daily Mail, the duo were first linked together after they were spotted at a Halloween party in October 2019.

On January 2, 2020, the couple made their relationship Insta-official after Brooklyn Beckham shared a bunch of photos with Nicola with a red heart emoticon as the caption.

The next day, Nicola Peltz posted a mirror selfie of the two on her Instagram profile with a black heart emoticon as its caption.

The two then kept sharing lovey-dovey posts, making fans go crazy over the next few months until Brooklyn Beckham finally announced their engagement through Instagram on July 11, 2020. In the post, the model wrote, "Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes".

Nicola shared the same photo and wrote:

"You’ve made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. Your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby."

On October 29, 2020, Brooklyn posted a photo of the duo in a bathtub, the caption of which said:

"Happy 1 year anniversary baby. I’m the luckiest person to have you by my side"

In January 2021, Nicola revealed that Brooklyn had his upper arm inked with her grandmother's name, 'Gina', for her 26th birthday.

In March 2021, the Instagram page of Jennifer Fisher Jewelry posted a video of a ring with Nicola engraved on the outside and 'Love of my life' engraved on the inside of it, tagging Brooklyn Beckham in the post.

After sharing a number of photos of themselves, including birthday posts and Valentine's Day wishes, Brooklyn Beckham finally photographed his beloved for the cover of Vogue Germany, in April 2021. That same month, Nicola got a tattoo of Brooklyn's name inked in cursive on her upper back.

Although it was her first tattoo dedicated to her husband-to-be, Brooklyn Beckham has quite a few tattoos inked in honor of the actress, including a love letter written by Nicola, inked on his upper back. He also has a pair of eyes etched at the back of his neck, which, fans believe, looks like those of his fiancé.

On June 23, 2021, the eldest son of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham shared an Instagram post celebrating a year of his engagement to Nicola Peltz.

In his November interview with the HELLO! magazine, Brooklyn Beckham said,

"We've been engaged for a year and if Covid wasn't a thing we'd have liked to have been married already."

And the model announced that the wedding will be taking place in 2022, saying:

“I've only just started to travel again. I'm traveling a little bit now but hopefully it'll be next year."

Earlier this month, Brooklyn Beckham got a new hand tattoo that says '"our little bubble,"'' referring to his relationship with his 'best friend', Nicola Peltz.

The soon-to-be-married couple are currently eagerly looking forward to tying the knot as they continue to share romantic and affectionate photos of themselves on social media.

