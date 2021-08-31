Who is Bliss Chapman? All about Cruz Beckham's girlfriend as duo go public at Reading Festival

Cruz Beckham was recently seen at Reading Festival, where he held hands with his girlfriend, Bliss Chapman. The 16-year-old son of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham sported an oversized retro red and blue paneled windbreaker with navy trousers.

This is the first time Cruz has been seen with his girlfriend. His older brother, Romeo Beckham, is currently in a relationship with model Mia Regan, while Brooklyn Beckham is engaged to actress Nicola Peltz.

Cruz Beckham was photographed holding hands with his rumored girlfriend, who is the daughter of a celebrity nutritionist https://t.co/95HI18yD6a — JustJared.com (@JustJared) August 30, 2021

A source said that Cruz Beckham and Bliss Chapman had been dating for a year. The source said they were thrilled, had a great time at the weekend, and enjoyed some live music at Reading.

The Beckham family's fans have been closely monitoring social media to spot the couple, and a few have spotted them in the crowd.

All about Cruz Beckham's girlfriend, Bliss Chapman

Cruz Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham (Image via Cruz Beckham/Instagram)

Cruz Beckham's girlfriend, Bliss Chapman, is a celebrity nutritionist and daughter of the former model, Rosemary Ferguson. The 15-year-old was also a bridesmaid at Kate Moss' wedding to Jamie Hince in 2015.

Several fan sites followed their romance, and the couple was photographed together in July 2021.

Popular fashionista and all-star health guru Rosemary moved across the Beckham set and was captured partying with Cruz's mother, Victoria Beckham, at a Vogue dinner in February 2020.

Cruz Beckham and Bliss Chapman were recently spotted at the Reading Festival. Beckham wore a black leather man bag on his torso with a pair of red-soled trainers and was looking into his girlfriend's eyes. There was a delicate silver ring in his left ear and a head of brown hair, which was previously neon pink.

Chapman was seen in an oversized navy sweatshirt with a white floral mini-skirt. Her feet were dry in the field with a pair of black leather trainers with lawn green socks and a brown leather handbag.

Artist Jake Chapman is Bliss' father. Rosemary's friendships the latter her the role of bridesmaid at Kate's wedding, along with her 14-year-old sister Blythe, Moss' half-sister Lottie Moss, and a bunch of other friends' kids.

Also read: "I'm so proud of her" - Addison Rae's new boyfriend, Omer Fedi, declares his love for her on Instagram

Edited by Ravi Iyer