What does Victoria Beckham eat? Diet plan explored as husband, David, reveals she has eaten the same meal everyday for 25 years

Victoria Beckham has reportedly been eating the same meal every day for the past 25 years. During a recent appearance on the River Cafe Table 4 podcast, her husband David Beckham revealed that the fashion designer only eats grilled fish and steamed vegetables:

"When I'm eating something great, I want everyone to try it. Unfortunately, I'm married to someone that has eaten the same thing for the last 25 years. Since I met her, she only eats grilled fish, steamed vegetables, she will very rarely deviate from that."

The Real Madrid star also recalled the only time his wife deviated from her regular diet was when she was pregnant with the couple’s fourth child Harper:

“The only time she’s probably ever shared something that’s been on my plate was actually when she was pregnant with Harper and it was the most amazing thing. It was one of my favourite evenings. I can’t remember what it was, but I know she’s not eaten it since.”

Victoria Beckham has always been quite vocal about her healthy diet and strict fitness regime. The Spice Girls alum previously shared that her disciplined lifestyle makes her feel “empowered.”

A look into Victoria Beckham’s diet plan and workout routine

Victoria Beckham follows a strict diet and workout routine to maintain a healthy lifestyle (Image via Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)

Victoria Beckham is a singer, songwriter, entrepreneur, and fashion designer, best known as a former member of the 1990s best-selling girl group Spice Girls. Often regarded as the “Posh Spice,” she is recognized across the globe as a fashion and style icon.

The musician is also known for maintaining a healthy lifestyle by following a strict diet plan and workout routine. The 47-year-old told The Guardian’s Weekend magazine that she starts exercising between 5.30 and 6.00 am each day, including the weekends.

Beckham's routine includes a 7 km run on the treadmill, with a combination of "uphill fast walking, jogging, and running.” She also has a private session with a personal trainer that includes "30 minutes legs, 30 minutes arms, toning and conditioning, loads of planks” and some exercises for her core.

Beckham drinks apple cider vinegar after every workout session each morning. Her breakfasts reportedly include “green smoothies, homemade cereals, or scrambled eggs with smoked salmon.”

According to New Idea, the fashion mogul also has three to four avocados every day. She reportedly eats fish and sushi alongside a side salad or broccoli and beans for lunch or dinner. Victoria Beckham also prefers grilled seed mixes and fruits for snacks.

The American Idol guest judge avoids all dairy products, including cows' milk and cheese, while completely avoiding junk food. Beckham once told the River Cafe’s Table 4 podcast that she was a “fussy eater” and a “nightmare” for restaurant owners:

“To most restaurants, I'm probably their worst nightmare. I love some steamed vegetables, some balsamic vinegar and then to season myself.”

The singer also mentioned she likes foods that are cooked in a very simple way and dislikes oils, butters or sauces. She even revealed that she celebrates her birthday with a fruit cake and her comfort food is a whole grain toast with salt:

“This is where I sound even more boring in the food department. Ok, what do I like? I like whole grain toast with salt on it. It’s that carb-y thing, isn’t it? It’s that carbohydrate that makes you feel comforted and I love salt, what can I say.”

Victoria Beckham also told The Guardian that her disciplined lifestyle helps to improve her mental health by clearing her mind and allowing her to spend quality time with her own self.

