Victoria Beckham in Florida: A glimpse of the Beckhams on vacation

Fans got a sneak peek into the family life of Victoria Beckham through some snaps on Instagram.

Victoria Beckham seems to have uploaded some private pictures to Instagram this Sunday. She was on a holiday trip to Florida with her family. Victoria, along with her husband David and four children, had joined her parents Anthony and Jackie Adams for a relaxing day in Florida.

Vacation time with the Beckhams

A snap showed Victoria posing in a pair of hot pants on David's yacht. Victoria seemed to be enjoying a break as they set out to sail on a cruise in Miami. The snap was captioned: 'Creating family memories in the sunshine.'

Their 22-year-old son Brooklyn could be seen with his girlfriend Nicola Peltz. Victoria's mother Jackie and Brooklyn's 10-year-old sister Harper, were spotted sitting side by side. In another photo, 19-year-old Romeo's girlfriend Mia Regan was seen hugging Harper while standing on a sandy beach. 16-year-old Cruz could be seen standing behind his grandparents in a photo.

The Beckhams seem to be enjoying their vacation and making memories like a happy family.

David and Victoria Beckham 'making memories'

With the year ending, Victoria Beckham took to Instagram on New Year's Day to share a series of photos and videos with her fans. She showed off her "favourite moments" in 2021, which she spent with her loved ones.

Among the pictures, Victoria can be seen cuddling up to her husband David in a selfie, while another picture shows the parents with kids Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper. A picture from the thread shows David with his arm around Romeo as the pair enjoyed a good boat trip earlier in the day. Finally, an adorable black and white snap of Harper cooling down in the water was posted by Victoria.

Looking back on 2021, Victoria had said,

"It definitely wasn't the easiest but some amazing memories were made."

The family were also seen making the most of the merriness of Christmas as pictures and videos of them rolled in on Victoria Beckham's Instagram.

Victoria has been sharing these amazing, heartwarming moments of her life on social media to ensure that her fans feel included and appreciated by the family.

